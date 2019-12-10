Chapman senior offensive lineman Kel Stroud was named first-team Class 3A All-State by the Wichita Eagle on Monday. Stroud (6-4, 280) was also a first-team All-NCKL lineman.
Abilene senior Kade Funston earned Honorable Mention Offensive Lineman on the Class 4A list by the Eagle and Irish senior Jackson Greenwood earned Honorable Mention recognition in Class 3A on Defensive Line.
The Class 4A complete list can be found on page 7 of today’s paper. Class 3A will posted in future editions of the Reflector-Chronicle as space allows.
QB - Shomari Parnell, Andover Central, Sr., 6-1, 160
RB - Brison Cobbins, Bishop Miege, Sr., 5-8, 173
RB - Bryce Krone, Bonner Springs, Sr., 6-1, 220
RB/WR/TE - Daniel Jackson, Bishop Miege, Sr., 6-0, 181
WR - Xavier Bell, Andover Central, Sr., 6-3, 180
TE - Blake Mitchell, Goddard, Sr., 6-5, 210
OL - Cole Sample, Tonganoxie, Sr., 6-3, 280
OL - Brayden White, Louisburg, Sr., 6-5, 245
OL - Clay Essex, Paola, Sr., 6-2, 205
OL - Brian Burns, Bishop Miege, Sr., 6-5, 260
OL - Jacob Fredrickson, Buhler, Sr., 6-0, 240
DL - Cody Stufflebean, McPherson, Sr., 6-5, 242
DL - Zeke Howell, Goddard, Sr., 6-0, 220
DL - Max VanMeter, Bishop Miege, Sr., 6-4, 252
DL/LB - Dhimani Butler, Goddard, Sr., 6-0, 220
LB - Trey Degarmo, Andover Central, Sr., 6-1, 195
LB - Connor Searcy, Tonganoxie, Sr., 6-2, 230
LB - Mason Thrash, McPherson, Sr., 6-2, 215
DB - Nalell Kapten, Goddard, Sr., 5-11, 185
DB - Ty-Quez Agnew-Whitten, Bishop Miege, Sr., 6-0, 210
DB - Bridger Warrington, Andover Central, 6-0, 175
DB - Jacob Taylor, Andover Central, Sr., 6-0, 162
K - Drew Schrader, McPherson, Sr., 5-8, 175
P - Blake Robison, Andover Central, 6-3, 180
Honorable Mention
QB - Ty Bowman, Chanute, Sr.; Timothy Dorsey, Bishop Miege, Jr.; Kaeden Hoefer, Goddard, Sr.; Kaleb Hoppes, McPherson, Sr.; Corbyn Meyers, Spring Hill, Sr.; Blake Poje, Tonganoxie, Jr.; Madden Rutherford, Louisburg, Sr.; Kyler Semrad, Goddard, Jr.; Chace Torkelson, Basehor-Linwood, Sr.; Garrett Williams, Paola, Jr.
RB - Zade Barker, Spring Hill, Sr.; Trent Brock, Labette County, Jr.; Cooper Cunningham, Tonganoxie, Sr.; Cole Diffenbaugh, Mulvane, Sr.; Sam Elliott, Buhler, So.; Amauryon Farley, Independence, Sr.; Jakob Feil, McPherson, Sr.; Austin Gentry, Buhler, Sr.; Connor Hasz, Paola, Sr.; Curtis Ingham, Basehor-Linwood, Sr.; Shay Mahnken, Pittsburg, Sr.; Braiden Mattocks, Arkansas City, Sr.; Evan Phillips, Paola, Sr.; Zack Sisemore, Bashor-Linwood, So.; LaJames White, KC Piper, Jr.
WR/TE - Jordan Brown, Basehor-Linwood, So.; Koby Campbell, Rose Hill, Sr.; Sloan Hayden, Eudora, Sr.; Curtis Horton Jr., Fort Scott, Sr.; Ethan Huber, Basehor-Linwood, Jr.; Matthew Macy, Andover Central, Sr.; Briggam McCrudy, Buhler, Sr.; Carter Morrow, Goddard, Sr.; Briley Peavy, Chanute, Sr.; Aaron Powell, McPherson, Jr.; Nathan Smith, Labette County, Sr.; Elijah Tyner, Tonganoxie, Sr.; Armani Washington, Bonner Springs, Sr.; Phillippe Wesley, Bishop Miege, Jr.; Connor Younger, Basehor-Linwood, Sr.
OL - Jaret Brooks, Arkansas City, Jr.; Rhett Brown, Goddard, Jr.; Rhett Brown, Goddard, Jr.; Antonio Caballero, Bonner Springs, So.; Brent Clary, Atchison, Sr.; Kourtney Craig, McPherson, Sr.; Kade Funston, Abilene, Sr.; Garrett Harding, Louisburg, Sr.; Cion Harris, Basehor-Linwood, Sr.; Ethan McComas, Buhler, Sr.; Zach Phillips, Winfield, Sr.; Max Shannon, Arkansas City, Jr.; Christian Smith, Rose Hill, Sr.; Carter Stanchfield, Paola, Jr.; Mike Stribling, Paola, Sr.
DL - James Blick, Buhler, Jr.; Dallas Bond, Tonganoxie, Jr.; Kenny Fehrman, Wellington, Jr.; Caleb Haggard, Labette County, Sr.; Sam Herring, Pittsburg, Sr.; CJ Horton, Fort Scott, Sr.; Jake Kaufman, Winfield, Sr.; Mason Lane, Rose Hill, Sr.; Travese Love, Wellington, Sr.; Tavian Mack, Arkansas City, So.; Mason Weber, Bishop Miege, Sr.; Braydon Wickliffe, Goddard, So.; Josh Willcutt, Basehor-Linwood, Sr.; Collin Williams, Bishop Miege, So.; Aaron Woods, Pittsburg, Sr.
LB - Hunter Carson, Buhler, Sr.; Zane Cornejo, Wellington, Sr.; Gunner Coslett, Circle, Sr.; Trey Greer, Mulvane, Sr.; Koy Kenny, Ulysses, Jr.; Jack Kincaid, Bishop Miege, Jr.; Brycen Lebertew, McPherson, Jr.; David Leck, Rose Hill, Sr.; Cael Lynch, Eudora, Jr.; Brandon Martin, KC Piper, Jr.; Dustin Rhoads, Tonganoxie, Sr.; Sam Roark, Pittsburg, Sr.; Ace Singvongsa, Winfield, Sr.; Ian Stubbs, Buhler, Sr.; Mikey Welsh, Bishop Miege, Sr.
DB - Daidrien Aho, Ottawa, Sr.; Jayton Alexander, McPherson, Jr.; Owen Bucher, Arkansas City, Jr.; Grant Fussell, Bishop Miege, Sr.; Treyton Gottwald, McPherson, Sr.; Ty Herrmann, Andover Central, Sr.; Damien Lang, Independence, Sr.; Kahalewai McDowel, Buhler, Sr.; Daigen Moulton, Arkansas City, Sr.; Evan Peuser, Paola, Sr.; Evan Phillips, Paola, Sr.; Chance Price, Winfield, Sr.; Rishi Rattan, Bishop Miege, Sr.; Treyton Shephard, Buhler, Sr.; Edgar Soto, Ulysses, Sr.;
K/P - Logan Greenhalgh, Spring Hill, Sr.; Jett Moyer, Ulysses, Sr.; Maurice Ochoa, Ulysses, Sr.; Nate Parkison, Basehor-Linwood, Sr.; Ryan Wokutch, Paola, Sr.
