Abilene senior Robbie Keener homered in the second game and got the win on the hill to help lead the Cowboys to a 14-2 NCKL win in five innings over Wamego.
The Raiders won game one 7-6 for the split in Abilene.
Down 7-0 in the first game, the Cowboys fought back to get within one but the Raiders Ryan Erickson pitched out of trouble in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh to get the victory for the Raiders.
Senior Michael McClanahan had a big night at the plate in game one with a pair of hits including an RBI double in the Cowboys come back. McClanahan also scored two runs. Senior Ben Short drove in a run during the Abilene rally. Freshmen Zach Miller and Stocton Timbrook had doubles in the Cowboys big fourth inning.
Senior Kaden Coup tossed the final three innings of game one and he shut down the Raider offense allowing no runs and no hits while striking out three.
Keener hit a solo homer in the second inning of game two that put the Cowboys up 6-2 going to the third. With one out and one on in the top of the third, the Wamego batter lined a shot that Keener caught and he whirled to throw to second based for the inning ending double play.
The Cowboys came up big in the bottom of the third scoring seven runs on five hits and they had five bases on balls to increase the lead to 13-2. With one out, Miller singled and advanced to second on an error that enabled Michael McClanahan to be safe at first.
Wamego changed pitchers but the new hurler walked senior Ben Short to load the bases. The next two batters, Chris McClanahan and Coup drew RBI walks. Another change of pitcher and Carter Taplin greets him with a two RBI double followed by an RBI single off the bat of Keener. Now with two outs, Miller bats for the second time in the inning and singles in two runs for the 13-2 advantage.
In the Cowboy fourth, Coup singles and scores on an RBI double by Keener.
Timbrook relieved Keener in the top of the fifth and held the Raiders scoreless.
Abilene improves to 10-8 on the season and that mark will be their seeding record for the Class 4A post season that begins May 17th. The Cowboys have a double header at Clay Center next Friday and the outcome will determine the winner of the NCKL for 2021. The Cowboys are 7-1 in league play while Clay Center has one loss and Wamego now has two losses and will face Chapman on Tuesday.
It was the final regular season home game for seniors Michael McClanahan, Ben Short, Kaden Coup and Robbie Keener.
