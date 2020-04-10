Senior spring spotlight
Abilene senior Kayley Taylor was a mainstay in the Cowgirl outfield for the past three seasons. Taylor was a member of the 2018 regional championship team that qualified for state in Emporia.
“Kayley has been a very consistent outfielder for our softball team,” Abilene head coach LouAna Taplin said. “She is a quiet leader who can always be found doing the right thing. Kayley is a fantastic role model for her teammates.”
Coach Taplin remembered a special game from 2019 when Kayley collected not one but two hits off All-League pitcher Clara Edwards of Clay Center.
