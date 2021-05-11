JUNCTION CITY – The Abilene Cowboy golf team took their two seniors to compete against some tough 5A and 6A competition Thursday at Rolling Meadows.
Karsen Loader came away with his best shot ever in the tournament and finished 31st on the board with a 92.
“Karsen had the shot of the year,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. “He made an eagle two on the Par 4, 4th Hole. He knocked one in from 145 yards out.”
Willey said the course was playing long and the greens were fast on Thursday.
Washburn Rural golfer Luke Leonetti shot 76 to win the meet.
Abilene’s Kieryan Anderson shot 98 to place 44th in the tournament.
“Kieryan struggled early but then settled down and played better towards the end,” Willey said.
The Cowboys played Monday at Chapman’s Indian Hills in the NCKL Golf Championships and then will prepare for regionals next Monday in McPherson.
“This course will help us prepare for Regionals at Turkey Creek in McPherson,” Willey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.