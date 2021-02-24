Abilene High School seniors Kaden Coup and Robbie Keener have signed their National Letter of Intent to attend Kansas Wesleyan University to continue their education and play baseball. Coup (left) is the son of Kerry and Patti Coup of Abilene. Also attending the signing was Kaden’s brother Kolten along with Abilene High School baseball coaches, head coach Travis Bartley and assistant coach Billy Hansen. Hansen is also head coach of the Abilene Rebels summer team. Also present for both signings was Kansas Wesleyan assistant coach Nathan Schneiderman. Keener (right) is the son of Robb and Katie Keener of Abilene. He was also joined by his brother Thomas and sister Josie. Keener is also pictured with coaches Bartley, Hansen and Schneiderman.

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.