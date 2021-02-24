Abilene High School seniors Kaden Coup and Robbie Keener have signed their National Letter of Intent to attend Kansas Wesleyan University to continue their education and play baseball. Coup (left) is the son of Kerry and Patti Coup of Abilene. Also attending the signing was Kaden’s brother Kolten along with Abilene High School baseball coaches, head coach Travis Bartley and assistant coach Billy Hansen. Hansen is also head coach of the Abilene Rebels summer team. Also present for both signings was Kansas Wesleyan assistant coach Nathan Schneiderman. Keener (right) is the son of Robb and Katie Keener of Abilene. He was also joined by his brother Thomas and sister Josie. Keener is also pictured with coaches Bartley, Hansen and Schneiderman.
Kaden Coup and Robbie Keener sign with Kansas Wesleyan
