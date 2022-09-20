Both Kansas State cross country teams walked away from the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday with gold medals. 

The Wildcat women had their second straight first-place finish, finishing the race with 54 points for first place overall out of 29 teams while the K-State men won the university division with 80 points, topping Kansas by 10 points. 

 

