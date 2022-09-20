Both Kansas State cross country teams walked away from the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday with gold medals.
The Wildcat women had their second straight first-place finish, finishing the race with 54 points for first place overall out of 29 teams while the K-State men won the university division with 80 points, topping Kansas by 10 points.
Junior Sydney Burton led the way with a fifth-place finish with a personal-best time of 17:27.2 and was one of five Wildcat runners to finish in the top 20.
“Coming off my summer training I knew I was capable of running this time, but two weeks ago didn’t reflect my fitness well,” Burton said in a written statement. “I was in my head at the first meet, and it showed, so I’ve honed in on the mental aspect the last few weeks. I entered today much more confident and calm, which helped a lot.”
Burton was joined in the top 20 by junior Hannah Stewart (sixth, 17:45.8), junior Cailan Steward (10th, 17:55.4), freshman Grace Meyer (15th, 18:04.9) and freshman Cecilia Fisher (18th, 18:13.5)
“The women did a super job,” cross country coach Randy Cole said. “We had a lot of people improve from the first meet, they kept their poise, they didn’t get too carried away. They really had a good second half, Sydney Burton ran awesome, Hannah Stewart as well, they all did awesome.”
The men won the gold in the university division but finished second overall behind Colby Community College.
Four runners finished in the top-20 led by senior Stepehen Kielhofner who finished seventh with a time of 24:28.9. Junior Hadley Splechter finished just behind in 11th (24:33.3) followed by Tommy Hazen (16th, 24:47.1) and David Lutgen (17th, 24:47.4).
“The men ended up running first, they were a lot more patient at the start and executed a really good team pack,” Cole said. “I’m really pleased with the way we competed in the middle of the race. The guys were hanging tough over that last mile or so that’s when they started picking off a lot of people.”
The Wildcats will get back at it on Saturday, Sept. 30 for the Chile Pepper Festival at Agri Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
