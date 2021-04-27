Sydney Burton wins Women's 1500M at 4:34.92
Kansas State made the most of its lone day at the John Jacobs Invitational on Saturday in Norman, Okla. The event, originally slated to be a two-day meet, was compressed into one day because of inclement weather.
The change didn’t bother the Wildcats, who brought home 15 event titles at the John Jacobs Track Complex.
Senior Tejaswin Shankar led the way, posting his best mark in nearly two years in the men’s high jump.
His jump of 2.25m/7-04.50 not only won Saturday’s event, but it was his best leap since his showing of 2.27m/7-05.25 at the 2019 NCAA Championships, which netted him runner-up honors.
Though Shankar placed first Saturday, he missed all three attempts at the height of 2.28m/7-05.75, which would have been both an NCAA and personal best.
Other wins for K-State individual athletes included: women’s 100 meters (Wurrie Njadoe; 11.46 seconds), men’s 400 meters ( Justin Davis; 46.95 seconds), men’s 800 meters ( Travis Hodge; 1:51.06), women’s 800 meters ( Alex Ferguson; 2:10.87), women’s 1,500 meters ( Sydney Burton; 4:34.92), men’s 110-meter hurdles ( Donovan Turner; 14:29 seconds), women’s 100-meter hurdles ( Vitoria Alves 13:22 seconds), men’s discus ( Cameron Lewis; 55.16m/180-11), women’s discus throw ( Ashley Petr; 58.07m/190-6), men’s javelin throw ( Logan Wolfley; 71.08m/233-02), women’s javelin throw (42.78m/140-04), women’s long jump ( Taishia Pryce; 6.12m/20-01.00) and men’s pole vault ( Jesse Pinkley; 4.90m/16-00.75).
The Wildcats also placed first in the women’s 4x400-meter relay, with the team of O’shalia Johnson, Shalysa Wray, Lauren Taubert and Kimisha Chambers clocking in at 3:32.91, winning the race by more than eight seconds. It was the third-best time in the event in school history and the best mark since 2016.
In all, the Wildcats posted 16 personal bests in 14 events.
“Weather and winds were a little iffy at the start, but the day ended up being very nice,” K-State director of track and field and cross country Cliff Rovelto said in a release. “Ashley had a big discus throw and Cam had a nice double. Logan had another PR. TJ (Shankar) looked good and the women’s relay ran very well. All in all, a productive day.”
Njadoe’s time of 11.46 in the women’s 100 meters not only was a personal best, but it now ranks second in school history; the only time better in the Wildcats’ record book is A’Keyla Mitchell’s 11.40 at the Brutus Hamilton Challenge in 2015.
Wolfley now ranks second in school history, too, thanks to his throw in the men’s javelin event. His throw (71.08m/233-02) trails only Craig Smith’s school record of 72.45m/237-08, set in 2002.
K-State returns to action this weekend, traveling to College Station, Texas, for the Texas A&M Alumni Muster. The meet will be held at E.B. Cushing Stadium.
