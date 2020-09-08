CLAY CENTER – The Abilene Cowgirl JV tennis team competed in a varsity meet Thursday in Clay Center.
Dighton Tokoi and Bailey Woody played singles in the meet.
“This was the first time most of these Cowgirls had played in a varsity meet,” Abilene assistant coach Diana Wildman said. “Dighton and Bailey were challenged to play singles in this meet. They learned from each match and looked better and better as the day progressed.”
Both Tokoi and Woody finished 0-3 at the meet.
In doubles, Amara Johnson and Maddie Murray went 1-2 with a win over Beloit in number one doubles. Gabby Guillen and Alyssa Tompkins went 1-2 in number twos’ with a win over Alma-Wabaunsee.
