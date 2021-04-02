Abilene High School JV tennis team opened the season at Southeast of Saline on Tuesday.
The young Cowboy tennis team played in the first competition in over a year due to COVID-19 cancelling the season a year ago.
RJ Vopat went 2-1 at number one singles to finish fourth. Jacobi Robinson went 1-2 at number two singles to place fifth for the Cowboys.
In doubles, Marcus Fry and Carson Hess finished 2-1 for second place while the number two team of Cody Hanback and Charlie Hylton went 1-2 for fifth.
