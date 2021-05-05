Just two days after the Abilene varsity boys tennis team won the North Central Kansas League title for the 14th year in a row, the JV team took league honors on the same courts in Abilene.
The Cowboys once again edged Marysville for the team top spot with 23 points for Abilene to 21 for the second place Bulldogs. Concordia was third with six points and Clay Center was fourth at four points.
Abilene’s number one singles Josie Parks and the number two doubles team of Jacobi Robinson and Carson Hess captured gold for the Cowboys to help lead them to the team title. RJ Vopat at number two singles and the number one doubles pair of Jeremiah Bathurst and Marcus Fry both brought home second place finishes.
Parks opened with an 8-3 win over Clay Center’s Jared Lattrell. The Abilene junior then battled Concordia’s Bricen Benyshek for an 8-6 win. In his third match, Parks defeated Marysville senior Ross Latta 8-4.
Freshmen Robinson and Hess completed their first season of high tennis with an 8-3 win over Clay Center’s Mason Mellies and Gabe Hedman. Next, they defeated Concordia’s Jonathan Turner and Kaedyn Newton 8-6 for their second win. In the third round, the Abilene pair won a tight battle over Marysville’s Garrett Haverkamp and Noah Luppen 8-7 (4).
Vopat opened with an 8-1 win over Clay Center’s Spencer Coffman before having a bye in the second round. Marysville sophomore Juandre Walton defeated Vopat 8-3 to win the first place medal in number twos.
Abilene sophomores Bathurst and Fry won their opening match 8-0 over Clay Center’s Tanner Pfitzenmaier and Luke Hauserman. Next they got an 8-7 (1) win over Concordia’s Luke Anderson and Brett Rosenbaum. Marysville’s Brady Haverkamp and Grant Holle defeated the Abilene pair 8-6 to earn gold.
