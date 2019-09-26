The Abilene Cowgirl JV tennis team took sixth at the Salina South JV Tennis Tournament on Tuesday.
Reese Longenecker finished seventh in number one singles. She lost her first round match 0-6 to the eventual champion Salina Central’s Kamee Robinson. This put Longenecker on the backside of the bracket where she then faced Buhler’s Rylee Wilson. Longenecker lost 3-6. Next she faced Chapman’s Jessica Dickinson with Longenecker winning 6-4.
In number two singles, Bailey woody finished fourth after opening with a first round win 6-4 over Kady Latham. Next she faced Smoky Valley’s Karlee Bowles falling 1-6. In the third place match, Woody went up against Buhler’s Rebekah Mitchell with Mitchell winning 6-2 to claim third place.
In doubles, Myah Elliott and Matigan Kobiskie placed fifth in number ones. They played one of their best tennis matches of the season falling just short 5-6 according to Abilene assistant coach Diana Wildman. Next they defeated Salina Central’s Queen/Lane and then defeated Sacred Heart’s Motes/Franco 6-0.
The number two’s of Dighton Tokoi and Amara Johnson finished seventh. In their opener, they fell 0-6 to Smoky Valley’s Adam/Spencer and then they fell short 5-6 against Smith/Franklin of Salina Central. In their final round the Abilene pair won 6-3 against Chapman’s Hettenbach/Wherry.
