SALINA – The Abilene Cowboy junior varsity tennis team placed third in the eight team Salina South JV Invite Tuesday in Salina.
Salina Central took the team title with 52 points just ahead of Salina South Gold with 51. Next the Cowboys scored 40 points followed by Great Bend with 30, Junction City with 24, Salina South Green at 23, Smoky Valley 18 and Salina South White with 16.
Josie Parks brought home the third place medal in the combined singles bracket. Parks went 3-1 on the day. He won 6-0 over Salina South Green and then won 6-5 over Mueller from South to reach the semis. In the semis, Parks battled Central’s Corl 5-6 to head to the third place match to face Abilene’s Charlie Hylton filling in the bracket. Parks won 6-2.
Hylton, playing unattached, won his first match 6-2 and then defeated a Smoky Valley player 6-2 to get to the semifinals. In the semis he fell 6-0 to the eventual champion from Central.
RJ Vopat went 2-1 to place ninth in singles for Abilene. He lost his opening match 5-6 then won back-to-back matches by 6-0 scores.
In doubles, Marcus Fry and Jeremiah Bathurst placed fifth after going 2-1 in the combined doubles bracket. The Abilene pair defeated Great Bend 6-3 for fifth place.
Jacobi Robinson and Carson Hess finished 13th after going 2-2 in the bracket. They dropped their opener 6-3 to South Gold and then 6-3 to South Green. In the consolation round, the Abilene pair defeated Smoky Valley 6-2 and Junction City 6-3 for 13th place game.
