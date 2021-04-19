The Abilene Cowboys JV baseball team split a double header with NCKL foe Clay Center Thursday evening in Abilene.
In the opener, The Cowboys grabbed the lead late and held on for a 6-5 victory. The nightcap belonged to the Tigers 4-1.
Abilene had to work its way back in the opener after Clay Center opened with five runs in the first inning. Abilene rebounded with a run of its own in the bottom of the first and pushed across five in the bottom of the fourth to get the one-run win.
Ayden Taylor started on the mound for the Cowboys in the opener and pitched one and one third innings allowing three earned runs on two hits while walking four.
Gavin Hight pitched the final three and two-thirds for the win. He allowed three hits in his scoreless relief.
Stewart Scott had two hits from the lead off position and he drove in two Abilene runs. First baseman Brenton Reiff drove in two with a hit and freshman shortstop Drew Hansen had a hit and scored a run in the victory. Third baseman Kayden Timm and CJ Brooks drove in a run with a double.
Clay Center came back with a four-run rally in the top of the fifth inning of the second game to defeat the Cowboys 4-1. Abilene was held to two hits in the second game.
Timm and Hight had singles for Abilene while Scott was credited with an RBI. Reiff started on the hill for Abilene going four innings allowing one earned run four hits. He walked three and struck out one. Scott pitched the final outs for Abilene allowing two unearned runs.
