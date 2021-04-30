CONCORDIA – The Abilene Cowboys junior varsity baseball team scored first in the double-header at Concordia on Tuesday, but the Panthers scored three times in the same inning and went on to win 4-1 in the first game. In the second game it was too much Concordia early as they beat the Cowboys 6-2 for the sweep.
Abilene scratched out a run in the top of the third but back came the Panthers for three in their half of the inning and added a single run in the fourth for the 4-1 win.
Brenton Reiff took the loss for the Cowboys as he allowed four earned runs on two hits while striking out five.
The Cowboys were held to two hits as Reiff had a single, as did leadoff batter Braden Wells. Wells drove in Hunter Clark in the third for Abilene’s lone run. Although the Cowboys received five bases on balls they struck out eight times during the five-inning game.
In game two, Concordia hit for six runs in the bottom of the third and the Cowboys could only answer with runs on three hits. Reiff, Clark and Gavin Hight collected the three hits for the Cowboys. Hight’s hit was a first inning one-out double. Trenton Haslouer and Ayden Taylor had the Abilene RBI’s.
