Monday night the Abilene Cowboys JV football squad traveled once again outside the NCKL to face the home standing Augusta Orioles. It was a chilly night, but that did not stop the red hot Cowboys from extending their undefeated win streak to seven games, besting the Orioles 30-14.
Abilene’s defense made their presence felt from the opening kick. The Augusta offense plodded toward the end zone, but the Cowboys denied them a score as the Orioles turned it over on downs.
Abilene’s first offensive drive was ended by an interception in the end zone, but that was the only time in the first half the Cowboys would be denied a touchdown.
Abilene’s reliable and aggressive defense showed up again as several defenders made plays. Noah Chebulz and Jaxson Cuba each recorded multiple quarterback sacks and tackles for losses, making it a frustrating first half for the Augusta offense. Cuba later added a fumble recovery adding to his defensive stats.
Abilene scored two first half touchdowns, the first of which came as quarterback Aaron Hartman threw a 16-yard strike to Tyler Green across the middle to get the Cowboys on the board first. Cole Veal caught the two-point conversion pass around the left end to give Abilene an 8-0 lead.
After the defense made another stop, the second touchdown was set up by a 24-yard pass and catch from Hartman to Joseph Welsh to the Augusta 12 yard line. Lane Hoekman raced to the right following his lead blockers to the end zone boosting the lead to 14-0 at the half.
After receiving the second half kick, the Cowboy offense wasted no time, scoring on a 56-yard flea flicker from Hartman to Green to extend the Abilene lead. Hartman then weaved through Augusta defenders to tack on the two-point conversion giving Abilene a 22-0 lead.
The Cowboys final score of the night came when Hartman found Green loose behind the Augusta secondary for a 62-yard touchdown catch and run. Levi Evans threw to Hartman on the two-point conversion giving Abilene a 30-0 lead in the third quarter.
Augusta found their rushing attack in the fourth quarter scoring twice to cut into the 30-14 final score.
“Tonight we started a little slow,” coach Brad Hartman said. “ We can make excuses, but the bottom line is we took longer tonight to get locked in. Credit our players for digging in and finding a way again to make plays. I can’t say enough about our defense the last three games, only giving up 20 total points.”
“Our offense has been dependable all season and I felt like we could run the ball enough to keep the Augusta defense honest, and then we were able to take advantage through the air,” coach Hartman said.
The Cowboys rushing attack was led by Hoekman who gained 49 yards on the ground to go with one rushing touchdown. The aerial attack was paced by Green with 134 yards and three touchdown receptions, while Welsh added nine receptions. Hartman ended the night 17-23 with 223 yards through the air to go along with three touchdown passes.
The 7-0 Cowboys host Wamego next Monday at Cowboy Stadium for their final JV game of the season.
