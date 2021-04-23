Junction City JV Track Meet Results
Results for Abilene and Chapman
(Top 8)
Boys 200M
Carson Woodworth, Abilene 4th 24.46
Jensen Woodworth, Abilene 8th 25.15
Boys 400M
Gage Picking, Chapman 3rd 58.10
Eli Panzer, Abilene 7th 59.62
Boys 800M
Adam Weishaar, Abilene 1st 2:21.92
Miqueas Mazo, Abilene 6th 2:27.45
Boys 1600M
Trevar Tovar, Abilene 5:18.41
Boys 3200M
Levi Hager, Abilene 1st 11:36.74
Boys 300M Hurdles
Darionte Jones, Abilene 5th 49.73
Boys 4x100m Relay
Chapman, 2nd 48.18
Abilene, 3rd 48.20
Boys 4x400m Relay
Abilene, 2nd 3:53.97
Chapman, 4th 3:58.16
Boys 4x800m Relay
Abilene, 1st 9:40.73
Chapman, 6th 10:29.41
Boys High Jump
Aiden Whitley, Chapman 5th 5-00
Boys Long Jump
John Varelman, Chapman 4th 17-09.50
Carson Woodworth, Abilene 5th 17-08.25
Boys Triple Jump
Justin Wisner-McLane, Chapman 7th 32-05.25
Boys Pole Vault
Aiden Whitely, Chapman 1st 10-00
Cooper Edwards, Chapman 5th 8-06
Travis Leasure, Chapman 7th 7-06
Boys Discus
Jack Hunter, Abilene 7th 96-10
Brent Golden, Chapman 8th 95-01
Boys Javelin
Braden Litzinger, Chapman 2nd 116-04
David Morgan, Chapman 5th 94-06
Jacob Scoby, Chapman 8th 89-11
Boys Shot Put
Troy Boyd, Chapman 4th 38-10
Brent Golden, Chapman 6th 37-08.75
Girls 100M
Chandler Bliss, Chapman 4th 14.33
Mia Johnson, Abilene 6th 14.45
Girls 200M
Tanith Elliott, Chapman 2nd 29.35
Aly Brown, Abilene 6th 31.49
Megan Holmes, Abilene 8th 32.15
Girls 400M
Aelyn Pecina, Abilene 1st 1:09.64
Megan Holmes, Abilene 3rd 1:14.23
Mykee Snyder, Chapman 5th 1:21.46
Girls 800M
McKenzie Brock, Abilene 8th 3:33.00
Girls 3200M
Grace Merritt, Chapman 1st 14:55.56
Girls 4x100m Relay
Abilene, 2nd 57.77
Chapman, 3rd 58.29
Girls 4x400m Relay
Abilene, 1st 4:43.04
Chapman, 2nd 4:45.26
Girls 4x800m Relay
Chapman, 2nd 11:57.16
Abilene, 3rd 12:38.54
Girls High Jump
Tanith Elliott, Chapman 4th 4-04
Girls Long Jump
Aly Brown, Abilene 2nd 13-10.50
Kamryn Phillips, Chapman 7th 12-04
Girls Triple Jump
Keira Jones, Chapman 1st 29-08.00
Bailey Woody, Abilene 4th 24-08
Girls Pole Vault
Darby Anguiano, Abilene 4th 6-06
Amanda Remily, Chapman 5th 6-06
Morgan Welling, Chapman 6th 6-00
Girls Discus
Tanith Elliott, Chapman 2nd 86-02.00
Gretchen Hill, Chapman 8th 67-07.00
Girls Javelin
Chandler Bliss, Chapman 4th 71-08.00
Girls Shot Put
Gretchen Hill, Chapman 2nd 27-01.00
