Abilene’s Amara Johnson and Adin Bruna qualified for the Class 4A State Tennis Tournament doubles bracket this weekend in Prairie Village

The Abilene Cowgirls doubles tennis team of Amara Johnson and Adin Bruna qualified for the state tournament this past Saturday.

Competing at the McPherson regional tournament the pair qualified by finishing in 6th place. They opened the tournaments with a convincing win against Concordia winning 6-3, 6-2. McPherson then handed them their for loss on the day losing 3-6,3-6. Johnson and Bruna then bounced back when it counted in their state qualifying match by defeating Colby 6-4, 7-6(5).

 

