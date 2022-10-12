The Abilene Cowgirls doubles tennis team of Amara Johnson and Adin Bruna qualified for the state tournament this past Saturday.
Competing at the McPherson regional tournament the pair qualified by finishing in 6th place. They opened the tournaments with a convincing win against Concordia winning 6-3, 6-2. McPherson then handed them their for loss on the day losing 3-6,3-6. Johnson and Bruna then bounced back when it counted in their state qualifying match by defeating Colby 6-4, 7-6(5).
The pair then dropped their final placing match against Scott City 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 to finish sixth. For Johnson, this makes her second straight appearance at the state tournament after qualifying a year ago in the doubles bracket. Meanwhile, for Bruna this will be the first trip to state for the junior.
“Adin and Amara had a great day, and definitely played their best tennis of the year which is what I was hoping for. It’s exciting for them to be able to represent the Cowgirls at the state tournament this weekend” said head coach Megan Berry.
Abilene’s other doubles team of Dighton Tokoi and Haylee Anguiano came up just one match short of qualifying for state finishing 1-2 on the day.
Also ending their seasons were seniors Gabby Guillen, and Allyssa Tompkins.
Coach Berry commented: “I was really pleased with how everyone played at regionals. Allyssa and Gabby had terrible draws, but they really showed up and held their own. I’m thankful for those two seniors that contributed greatly to our program the last four years. Haylee and Dighton had some life in the doubles bracket, winning their first, and then giving Scott City a run for their money in their third match. Dighton was a two year varsity player for us and we will miss her leadership. I’m so proud of Haylee for trying something new this year, and even in just a short time she elevated the level of competition on the team which was awesome.”
Bruna/Johnson def Britt/Stiles Concordia 6-3, 6-2
lost to Stucky/Young McPherson 3-6, 3-6
def Bartlett/Zimmerman Colby 6-4, 7-6(5)
lost to Roberts/Wells Scott City 6-4, 2-6, 3-6
6th place, state qualifiers
Gabby Guillen lost to Bellamy of Colby 0-6, 0-6 Bellamy was the regional champ in singles.
Allyssa Tompkins lost to the number two seed Kyndall Sandbo of McPherson 1-6, 2-6.
def Garcia/Wasinger Scott City 6-3,6-7(3), 10-4
lost to Kuhn/Kuhn McPherson 6-0,6-1
lost to Roberts/Wells Scott City 5-7, 3-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.