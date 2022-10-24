The Abilene Cowgirls state doubles tennis team of Amara Johnson and Adin Bruna ended their season last weekend by falling in consecutive opening matches at the state tournament. The two lost their opening match to Bogle / Thompson of Chanute 2-6, 1-6, then fell in their second match E. Kippenberger / H. Kippenberger of Independence 0-9.
Senior Amara Johnson, wraps up her high school tennis career by qualifying for the state tournament two back to back years, while Junior Adin Bruna returns next year for the Cowgirls.
