Abilene native James Wilson has qualified for the Olympic Trials to compete in the upcoming Olympics. Wilson, a graduate of the University of Kansas has three years coaching experience at the NCAA Division I level; two years at the University of Tulsa and one at KU. He has worked with numerous conference champions, both team and individual, and two individual NCAA titles at 10,000m.
Coach Wilson is a self-coached 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials qualifier, which allows him to try workouts before assigning them to athletes. He works closely with his athletes, other coaches, and colleagues to see what they are doing successfully and thinking about how to incorporate new ideas into training plans.
Wilson will run the Marathon Saturday in Atlanta. More than 700 runners will compete for just six spots on the U.S. team for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
While running for the Abilene Cowboys, James was a four time State Champion; three years at 1600m and his senior year he captured the 3200m title.
