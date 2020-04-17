Senior spring spotlight
Three-year starter at catcher for the Abilene Cowgirls, Jade Vopat was versatile and dedicated to the sport of softball. She began her high school career as a shortstop and pitcher but was told head coach LouAna Taplin really needed depth at catcher and so she switched positions as a freshman.
“Jade is a very versatile player who is dedicated to the sport,” coach Taplin said. “After her switch of positions she earned all-league honors her sophomore year. She is the type of athlete who could truly play any position.”
Vopat was a member of the 2018 regional championship team and coach Taplin considered her a vocal leader on the squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.