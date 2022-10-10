Commentary
It’s the beginning of October, and we have already made it through one-third of the 2022 college football season. A lot can happen rankings-wise in five weeks. We have seen numerous upsets, unlikely heroes of the gridiron stepping up to give their program relevance, the typical studs have dominated, and we have already seen a coach fired. Needless to say, the 22’ season has been off to a wild start.
The same can be said for the Heisman Trophy race. Throughout the first four weeks, we have had the pre-season favorites stay atop the board while there have been a few surprises that challenge their spot for college football supremacy.
Players Like C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young continue to show why they started the ‘22 season as favorites to win the award. To a guy like Caleb Williams who has proven that his flashy play from 2021 was not a fluke and why he deserves to be taken as seriously as the first two candidates. Even a player named Jalon Daniels, who started the season as the biggest dark horse candidate you could ever dream of. The Heisman race should be closely contested for the rest of this season.
Here are the new top 5 Heisman candidates heading into week 6 according to ESPN, odds courtesy of Ceasar’s Sportsbook.
1) C.J. Stroud, QB,
Ohio State
Total points: 61
First place votes: 8
Odds: +160
It is no surprise that they have Stroud listed as number one. I previously wrote in my last Heisman article that he was my favorite to win the award. So far, he has made me a prophet. Leading the Ohio State Buckeyes to a perfect 5-0 record while throwing for 1,376 yards, 18 touchdowns which ranks third in the nation, only two interceptions, and an insane 196.3 passer rating which ranks second in the country. Stroud is only behind TCU quarterback Max Duggan who has an impeccable passer rating of 202.2 by about six points when he has thrown over 40 more passes than Duggan this season. He has played only one team that is ranked so far this year and that was Notre Dame in week one. The rest of his games have been against teams that leave a little to be desired competitively, but he did exactly what a top prospect should do against weaker teams and that is dominate.
2) Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas
Total points: 51
First place votes: 3
Odds: +4000
What, A KU quarterback in the top 5 for college football’s MVP? That’s almost like saying the Chicago Bears have finally found their franchise QB. By that I mean, it’s too good to be true right?
All jokes aside, Jalon Daniels has been a joy to watch throughout the ‘22 season so far. His mix of arm talent, with natural athleticism, makes for one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football.
I have a nickname for Daniels, “The Defibrillator.” I crowned him this name because Jalon Daniels has revived what was once a dead program at Kansas University. Sure, they are still predominantly a basketball school, but Jalon seems to be one of those few Kansas football greats like running back Gale Sayers, or cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib. Throwing for 983 yards, 11 TDs, and only one interception, whilst running for 329 yards on 46 attempts, with five TDs helped Daniels lead the Kansas Jayhawks to a 5-0 record for the first time since 2009. He and the Jayhawks will take on the also undefeated big 12 team in TCU this week with offensive stars like QB Max Duggan, and WR Quentin Johnston at David Booth Memorial Stadium. This very well could be the game that decides the conference championship.
3) Bryce Young, QB,
Alabama
Total points: 45
First place votes: 3
Odds: +450
Now, this is more what the public is used to seeing. Here is a clear-cut blue-chip quarterback with a championship pedigree, who has already won the Heisman before. College football’s Kyler Murray has followed his 2021 Heisman season stride for stride so far. He is throwing for 1,202 yards, 14TDs, and only three interceptions while leading Alabama to an undefeated 5-0 record in the SEC, which is basically the NFL of college football. Did I mention that he also lost his top two receivers from the season before? Anybody who knows football knows it takes time to build a rapport with new pass catchers and often that is what dooms QBs these days. We just saw former UNC QB Sam Howell fall to the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft when he was supposed to possibly be the first QB taken in the draft because of this reason, meanwhile Young is thriving without former teammates Jameson Williams and John Metchie III. Unfortunately, he sustained a shoulder injury in a 49-26 victory over Arkansas in week five, he is listed as day-to-day and may have to miss a game or two, which will more than likely impact his chances at being the first player to win back-to-back Heisman’s since Ohio State running back Archie Griffin in the 1970s.
4) Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Total points: 20
First place votes: 1
Odds: +7500
Finally, a non-QB candidate. I don’t know if anyone remembers how insanely good Kyle Pitts was at Florida, but Brock Bowers might even be better. With game-changing athleticism that allows Bowers to line up all over the field, he is the most versatile candidate on this list. Gone are the days when a tight end is just used as another lineman to help protect the quarterback and spring holes for the run game. Tight ends these days are way more dynamic as they are really just oversized receivers at this point. That is not the case for Brock Bowers. Want him to block? Fine. Need him to catch a hot pass to convert on third and short? No problem. How about stretching the field vertically and abusing athletically inferior linebackers? Light work. Ok, can he run the ball if you need him to? Yes. Wait, what? Yes, that last part is true. Bowers runs the ball better than a lot of college running backs in my opinion. He only has three carries for 82 yards, but he also has three touchdowns. That means each time has run the ball he has taken it 20-plus yards for a score. He is doing this while also grabbing 20 receptions for 342 yards and two scores in the passing game as well. He has been a huge reason why game manager Georgia QB Stetson Bennett is even in the same breath as guys like Stroud and Young. The Deebo Samuel of tight ends could become the first tight end to win the Heisman since Notre Dame TE, Leon Hart in 1949.
5) Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
Total points: 14
First place votes: 0
Odds: +4000
Anderson Jr. being another Alabama player fighting for the title as college football’s top dog should be a surprise to no one, as he is definitely the best prospect in general for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. It’s just a shame that he is getting no first-place votes because he plays defense. Trust me, as a Chicago Bears fan, nothing would warm my heart than to see a nasty linebacker like Will Anderson Jr. win the Heisman, but at the end of the day, I am a realist. The Heisman is typically an offensive award, as in the whole history of the award, only one defensive player has won it. Anderson without a doubt has all the physical tools and talent to be only the second defensive player in Heisman and the first to win since former Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson in 1997. Through five games, Anderson Jr. has posted 27 tackles with five sacks, and one interception as he continues to be the driving force behind a stellar Alabama defense.
Jayshaun Jones is an AHS alum that currently writes for the Reflector-Chronicle.
