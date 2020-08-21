The Chapman Lady Irish tennis team returns three letter winners as Sophie Jones, Grace Mosher and Chelsey Armbruster take the court for head coach Christal Ade.
“I am excited for this coming season,” coach Ade said. “The girls are hard workers and I know they are looking forward to competing.”
Jones returns for her senior year after playing a mix of number one and number two singles during last season. She just missed qualifying for state by one place according to her coach.
“Sophie is a consistent hitter and I look forward to her finishing strong her senior year,” Ade said.
Freshman Elyssa Frieze is expected to play the other singles position for Chapman. The youngster has been competing in club tennis and even though she is a freshman, she brings a lot of experience to the court according to her coach.
“Elyssa is a complete player and I expect her to be a contender in every meet this year,” Ade said.
Mosher and Armbruster should man one of the doubles teams for the Lady Irish. Ade said these girls came together in the middle of the season last year and played the #2 doubles. Mosher is a senior while Armbruster is a junior.
“These two work well together and have great communication on the court,” Ade said.
The coach said she has several girls contending for the second doubles position. She indicated she and assistant coach Genevieve Arveson would go with the pair that steps up to the plate.
The Lady Irish open the 2020 season with a home quad on Sept. 3 with matches set to serve at 3 p.m.
2020 Chapman Lady Irish Tennis
Sept. 3 Chapman Quad
Sept. 10 at Smoky Valley Tourney
Sept. 14 Chapman Quad
Sept. 17 at Ellsworth Invite
Sept. 19 at Clay Center
Sept. 24 at Hillsboro
Sept. 29 Chapman Quad
Oct. 3 NCKL at Clay Center
Oct. 6 at Abilene Invite
Oct. 10 at Regional – TBD
Oct. 16 – 17 at State - TBD
