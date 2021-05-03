Individual results from Beloit Relays
Abilene, Chapman
Boys Results
Class 3-4A 200M
Eli Winder, Chapman, 2nd 22.93
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 6th 23.51
Class 3-4A 400M
Eli Winder, Chapman, 1st 50.25
Duncan Gay, Chapman, 4th 55.80
Class 3-4A 800M
Grant Waite, Abilene, 3rd 2:04.12
Class 3-4A 110m Hurdles
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 2nd 16.27
Class 3-4A 300m Hurdles
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 2nd 41.92
Class 3-4A 4x400m Relay
Chapman (Erickson, Anderson, Sommers, Winder) 2nd, 3:37.81
Abilene (Woodworth, Hartman, DeDonder, Waite) 2nd, 3:38.44
Class 3-4A 4x800m Relay
Abilene (Wuthnow, Hartman, Cottone, Waite) 2nd, 8:52.06
Chapman (Anderson, Sommers, Welling, Winder) 5th, 9:32.24
Class 3-4A Long Jump
Eli Winder, Chapman, 2nd 19-11
Calen Burt, Abilene, 3rd 19-9
Class 3-4A Shot Put
Troy Boyd, Chapman, 5th 40-7.50
Class 3-4A Javelin
Aiden Puente, Chapman, 3rd 156-5
Jon Jenkins, Chapman, 5th 151-1
Team Score
Southeast of Saline 164, Chapman 67, Hoisington 50, Concordia 47, Beloit 46, Hays-TMP 43, Clay Center 32, Minneapolis 32, Abilene 26, Ellsworth 20, Phillipsburg 18, Riley County 13.
Girls Results
Class 3-4A 200M
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 2nd 28.90
Class 3-4A 400M
Chloe Rock, Abilene, 4th 1:04.29
Class 3-4A 800M
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 1st 2:20.69
Eden Bathurst, Abilene, 3rd 2:30.64
Class 3-4A 1600M
Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 5:06.23
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 2nd 5:11.34
Class 3-4A 3200M
Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 11:09.37
Class 3-4A 100m Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd 17.11
Joy Clemence, Abilene, 3rd 17.17
Shannon Anderson, Chapman, 5th 17.90
Class 3-4A 300m Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st 48.72
Joy Clemence, Abilene, 3rd 49.96
Shannon Anderson, Chapman, 5th 52.34
Class 3-4A 4x400m Relay
Abilene (B. Rock, C. Rock, Stout, Cross) 2nd, 4:21.48
Chapman (Frieze, Jones, Remily, Kirkpatrick) 5th 4:28.44
Class 3-4A 4x800m Relay
Abilene (B. Rock, C. Rock, Stout, Bathurst) 1st 10:22.50
Class 3-4A High Jump
Sophie Cavenaugh, Chapman, 1st 5-2
Amara Johnson, Abilene, 2nd 5-0
Class 3-4A Long Jump
Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman, 3rd 15-9
Class 3-4A Triple Jump
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd 34-3.25
Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman, 5th 31-7
Class 3-4A Shot Put
Macy Bliss, Chapman, 4th 33-4
Class 3-4A Discus
Macy Bliss, Chapman, 3rd 96-3
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 6th 93-1
Team Scores
Hoisington 113, Chapman 100, Phillipsburg 79.5, Abilene 48, Riley County 45, Hays-TMP 44, Beloit 40, Southeast of Saline 24, Minneapolis 23, Concordia 17, Clay Center 16.5, Ellsworth 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.