Both the Abilene Cowboys and the Chapman Irish traveled and played in the Concordia Golf Invitational on Monday afternoon
Chapman’s Danny Jackson once again had another great tournament, as he finished with his first tournament championship of the year. Jackson recorded a 77 that tied him for the lead, forcing a playoff against Clay Center’s Ian Floersch. Jackson then secured the victory on the second hole of the playoff with a birdie.
Also playing well for the Irish and placing just outside the top ten was Tucker Stroda who finished tied for eleventh overall with an 84.
For the Abilene Cowboys, senior Cameron Vinduska had a career personal best day, as he scored a 37 on the back nine and an 84 overall, total tied for eleventh place overall.
“Cameron had a tremendous back nine, the best back nine of anyone in the tournament” said head coach Mark Willey. “He made a birdie, four pars, and four bogeys on the back nine.”
The Cowboys Aaron Hartman also continued his good year as he finished with an 88 in fifteenth place.
Both teams will next travel to Clay Center this Thursday for a 3:00 scheduled start time.
