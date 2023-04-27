Danny Jackson earns Concordia Invitational Championship

Chapman’s Danny Jackson won a two hole playoff to earn the championship at the Concordia Invitational on Monday afternoon with a score of 77.  

 Brad Anderson

Both the Abilene Cowboys and the Chapman Irish traveled and played in the Concordia Golf Invitational on Monday afternoon  

Chapman’s Danny Jackson once again had another great tournament, as he finished with his first tournament championship of the year. Jackson recorded a 77 that tied him for the lead, forcing a playoff against Clay Center’s Ian Floersch.  Jackson then secured the victory on the second hole of the playoff with a birdie.  

 

