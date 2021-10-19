COUNCIL GROVE – The Chapman Fighting Irish ran for more than 500 yards Friday night in a 55-14 drubbing of Council Grove.
Using seven different ball carriers, the Irish amassed 539 yards on the ground and scored eight touchdowns. Senior Eli Riegel led the way with 246 yards on 23 carries scoring four times. Junior quarterback Nick Anderson scored three times on 56 total yards and senior Mason Barnum picked up the other touchdown and finished with 108 yards on 13 carries.
Senior Tate Milton rumbled for 68 yards on three carries while junior J. Wisner-McLane had 34 yards on two carries, Trevor Mead added 20 yards and freshman Haney Cade finished off with seven yards for Chapman. All total the Irish gained 10.2 yards per carry during the victory.
Cooper Lewis, Ian Suther and Riegel combined for 90 yards on kickoff returns for the Irish.
Defensively for Chapman, senior Brent Golden finished with six tackles while Barnum had five including two for a loss. David Morgan and Suther also had tackles for loss and senior Hayden Frazier picked off the Council Grove passer.
Chapman improved to 5-2 and will host once beaten Concordia on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.