MARION – The Chapman Fighting Irish track teams ran second Friday at the Marion Relays in Marion.
The boys scored 61 team points to place runner-up behind Southeast of Saline at 156. In the girls division, Chapman was second with 113.5 points behind Smoky Valley at 141.
Chapman placers (Top 6)
Girls 800M
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 2nd 2:32.83
Girls 1600M
Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 5:25.21
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 3ed 5:33.84
Girls 3200M
Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 11:08.22
Grace Merritt, Chapman, 5th 15:24.62
Girls 100m Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd 16.93
Shannon Anderson, Chapman, 4th 17.61
Girls 4x100m Relay
Chapman A, 3rd 57.48
(Kamryn Phillips, Shannon Anderson, Kimberly Remily, Haley Litzinger)
Girls 4x800m Relay
Chapman A, 4th 12:49.39
(Mara Crane, Keira Jones, Grace Merritt, Amanda Remily)
Girls High Jump
Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman 1st 5-00.00
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 4th 4-02
Girls Pole Vault
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 6th 6-06
Girls Triple Jump
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd 33-10.75
Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman, 4th 31-08.00
Keira Jones, Chapman, 6th 29-05.75
Girls Shot Put
Macy Bliss, Chapman, 2nd 33-00.00
Marie Meuli, Chapman, 3rd 30-04.50
Gretchen Hill, Chapman, 5th 28-08.00
Girls Discus
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 3rd 98-01
Macy Bliss, Chapman, 4th 94-00
Girls Javelin
Chandler Bliss, Chapman, 5th 79-10
Boys 100M
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 4th 11.42
Boys 200M
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 2nd 24.03
Boys 110m Hurdles
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 2nd 16.70
Boys 4x100m Relay
Chapman A, 2nd 48.69
(Duncan Gay, Aiden Whitley, Trevor Mead, Jon Jenkins)
Boys 4x800m Relay
Chapman A, 4th 10:02.16
(Nick Anderson, Chris Sommers, Gage Picking, Ryan Clark)
Boys Pole Vault
Kyler Welling, Chapman 1st 10-06
Caden Bevan, Chapman 5th 9-00
Aiden Whitley, Chapman, 6th 8-06
Boys Long Jump
Eli Winder, Chapman, 5th 18-09.25
Boys Triple Jump
Eli Winder, Chapman, 4th 38-07.00
Boys Shot Put
Troy Boyd, Chapman, 2nd 37-09
Boys Discus
Aiden Puente, Chapman, 6th 105-02
Boys javelin
Aiden Puente, Chapman, 6th 128-02
Girls Team Scores
Smoky Valley 141, Chapman 113.5, Leon-Bluestem 88.5, Southeast of Saline 66, Marion 28, Goessel 27, Lost Springs-Centre 13, El Dorado 12, Hutch Central Christian 12, Cottonwood Falls 11, Wichita Independent 7, Peabody Burns 4, Lebo 2, Wichita Home School 1.
Boys Team Scores
Southeast of Saline 156, Chapman 61, Smoky Valley 50, Cottonwood Falls 44, El Dorado 40, Goessel 35, Peabody-Burns 35, Marion 33, Wichita Independent 28, Hutch Central Christian 27, Leon-Bluestem 10, Wichita Home School 8.
