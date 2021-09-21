The Abilene Cowboys took the short trip East to play county rival Chapman on their homecoming game night.
The Irish wasted no time getting off to a quick start with their running attack.
After holding the Cowboys offense and forcing punts on both of their opening drives, the Irish would strike quickly on each of their offensive series. Chapman’s Senior running back Eli Riegel would score on both a 49 yard touchdown run, and a 60 yard touchdown run making the score 16-0 with 7:19 to go in the first quarter. The Irish would then add one more rushing touchdown in the first quarter by Senior running back Tate Milton making the score 24-0 at the end of the first quarter
The Cowboys would finally find some success moving the ball on offense with their passing game. A 30 yard touchdown pass from Sophomore quarterback Stockton Timbrook to Senior Nathan Hartman , and a Timbrook extra point kick would put Abilene on the score board making it 24-7 at the 8:33 mark in the second quarter
The Irish however would answer with two more scores before the half with another touchdown run by Milton, and a receiving touchdown by Ian Suther for a halftime score of 38-7
The second half scoring would start with Irish running back Tate Milton scoring his third rushing touchdown of the night and pushing the score 44-7.
Abilene’s would then score before the close of the third quarter.
A scrambling touchdown pass of 83 yards from Timbrook to Senior receiver Cooper Wildey. Wildey after the reception would outrun the Irish defenders down the sideline for the long scoring touchdown. Timbrook’s extra point kick would make the score 44-14 at the end of the third quarter
The Chapman offense would answer once again with another rushing touchdown by Sophomore running back Aiden Whitely with 7:05 to go making the score 50-21
The Cowboys would then put together their third scoring drive of the night, with a fourth down, 11 yard touchdown pass from Timbrook to Senior receiver Kaleb Becker. Timbrook’s extra point kick would then make the score 50-21
The final points of the night would be from the Irish, with Eli Riegel’s third rushing touchdown of the night a 50 yard run, making the final score 56-21
Chapman would finish the game unofficially with 603 total yards of offense, and 557 yards of that total by rushing. Eli Riegel would lead the Irish rushing attack with 3 touchdowns and 245 yards rushing. Tate Milton would have 3 touchdowns and 88 yards rushing. Aiden Whitely would finish the Irish rushing leaders with 1 touchdown and 108 yards rushing.
Abilene offensively would be led by quarterback Stockton Timbrook, who finished unofficially with 3 touchdown passes and 256 yards passing
The Cowboys will be at home next Friday night for homecoming and will play Christ Prep Academy, a private school from the Kansas City area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.