CHAPMAN – The Chapman High School track team hosted its annual track meet Thursday afternoon and the hometown Fighting Irish ran away with both division wins of the 2021 Steve Miller Invitational.
Steve Simpson’s Irish track teams not only won both the boys and the girls divisions but they blew by the competition in doing so. The Irish claimed the boys division with 131 points while second place Wamego scored 103. In the girls division, Chapman won 166 to 102 over second place Wamego.
Chapman has numbers this year and those athletes placed in the meet to power the Irish total.
Senior Taylor Briggs won her fourth Steve Miller 3200M run with a time of 11:08.06. The defending Class 4A State Champion finished nearly two-minutes ahead of the second place runner. Briggs came back in the 1600M for gold with a time of 5:05.81 ahead of teammate Elyssa Frieze at 5:28.42. Frieze holds the middle school record in the North Central Kansas League meet.
Frieze took the title in 800M with a 2:26.46 time ahead of Abilene’s Bailey Rock at 2:37.07. The Irish’s Eli Winder was a double winner as he won 800M with a mark of 2:11.06 and he jumped 19-06.50 to win Long Jump. He just missed a third gold in Triple Jump, as he took second with a leap of 39-06.25.
Chapman had others do well in their opening meet as well. Haley Litizinger won the girls long jump at 14-11.50 and Maya Kirkpatrick took Triple Jump honors at 32-00.00. Macy Bliss was first in Shot Put at 33-08.00 and she took second place in Discus at 92-03. Her teammate Tanith Elliott won Discus with a toss of 93-08.
Senior Trevor Erickson out sprinted the field to win 100M at 11.48 and he won both hurdle races at 17.20 in 110’s and 43.88 in the 300M lows.
Troy Boyd won Shot Put at 40-10.00 while Jon Jenkins, Aiden Puenta and David Morgan finished second, third and fourth respectively in Javelin.
The Abilene Cowgirls finished third at the meet behind the Irish and Wamego and they got gold from Joy Clemence in 100m Hurdles at 17.75. The Cowgirl relay teams had a big day at the 4x800 team (Eden Bathurst, McKenzie Brock, Aelyn Pecina and Bailey Rock) won gold at 12:02.24. The girl’s 4x400 (Bailey Rock, Chloe Rock, Allie Cross and Sammie Stout) won with a time of 4:26.77.
Abilene sophomore Amara Johnson won the 400M Dash at 1:08.24 with teammate Claira Dannefer running fourth and Megan Holmes sixth.
The Cowboys earned a third place finish from Lucas DeDonder in 100m and the 4x800m relay team (Triston Cottone, Dayton Wuthnow, Levi Hager, Grant Waite) finished second behind Wamego at 9:13.29.
Abilene’s 4x400 team (Grant Waite, Nathan Hartman, J’Angelo Herbert, Lucas DeDonder) took the tape at 3:45.39.
Chapman heads to Marion on Friday while Abilene runs at Riley County next week.
Placers for Chapman and Abilene
Girls Long Jump
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 1st 14-11.50
Boys Long Jump
Eli Winder, Chapman, 1st 19-06.50
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 6th 17-06.00
Girls triple Jump
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st 32-00.00
Allie Cross, Abilene, 2nd 31-04.50
Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman, 4th 30-07.75
Keira Jones, Chapman, 6th 27-10.25
Boys Triple Jump
Eli Winder, Chapman, 2nd 39-06.25
Jon Jenkins, Chapman, 6th 37-03.75
Girls High Jump
Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman, 1st 4-10
Amara Johnson, Abilene, 2nd 4-10
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 3rd 4-08
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 5th 4-04
Boys High Jump
Zander Ehrich, Abilene, 5th 5-08
Girls Shot Put
Macy Bliss, Chapman, 1st 33-08.00
Gretchen Hill, Chapman, 4th 29-07.50
Boys Shot Put
Troy Boyd, Chapman, 1st 40-10.00
Colt Sell, Chapman, 6th 36-01.00
Girls Discuss
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 1st 93-08
Macy Bliss, Chapman, 2nd 92-05
Lyndsey Buechman, Abilene, 6th 77-07
Girls Javelin
Chandler Bliss, Chapman, 2nd 81-05
Grace Randles, Abilene, 4th 79-01
Melody Winkel, Chapman, 5th 78-02
Ava Locke, Chapman, 6th 76-00
Boys Javelin
Jon Jenkins, Chapman, 2nd 142-09
Aiden Puente, Chapman, 3rd 141-02.50
David Morgan, Chapman, 4th 114-09
Girls 3200M
Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 11:08.06
Grace Merritt, Chapman, 4th 15:26.17
Girls 100M
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 5th 14.11
Allie Cross, Abilene, 6th 14.21
Boys 100M
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 1st 11.48
Lucas DeDonder, Abilene, 3rd 11.70
Boys 200M
Jenson Woodworth, Abilene, 6th 25.20
Girls 100m Hurdles
Joy Clemence, Abilene, 1st 17.75
Shannon Anderson, Chapman, 2nd 17.87
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 4th 18.89
Tessa Bender, Abilene, 5th 19.09
Boys 110m Hurdles
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 1st 17.20
Caden Bevan, Chapman, 6th 20.18
Girls 4x800
Abilene, 1st 12:02.24
(Eden Bathurst, McKenzie Brock, Aelyn Pecina, Bailey Rock)
Chapman, 2nd 12:05.66
(Kiera jones, Mara Crane, Grace Merritt, Tanith Elliott)
Boys 4x800
Abilene, 2nd 9:13.25
(Triston Cottone, Dayton Wuthnow, Levi Hager, Grant Waite)
Chapman, 5th 10:34.19
(Ryan Clark, Joey Alonzo, Raymond Johnson, Travis Leasure)
Girls 400M
Mara Johnson, Abilene 1st 1:09.24
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 4th 1:11.00
Megan Holmes, Abilene, 6th 1:13.63
Boys 400M
Aiden Whitley, Chapman, 2nd 58.19
Carson Woodworth, Abilene, 3rd 58.44
Gage Picking, Chapman, 4th 58.79
Eli Panzer, Abilene, 6th 59.73
Girls 300m Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st 51.11
Joy Clemence, Abilene, 2nd 52.77
Shannon Anderson, Chapman, 3rd 53.42
Tessa Bender, Abilene, 5th 57.36
Boys 300m Hurdles
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 1st 43.88
Nick Anderson, Chapman, 5th 49.26
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 6th 49.34
Girls 800M
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 1st 2:26.46
Bailey Rock, Abilene, 2nd 2:37.07
Eden Bathurst, Abilene, 6th 2:44.46
Boys 800M
Eli Winder, Chapman, 1st 2:11.06
Girls 1600M
Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 5:05.81
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 2nd 5:28.42
Boys 1600M
Grant Waite, Abilene, 2nd 4:52.47
Girls 4x100m Relay
Abilene 4th 56.54
(Joy Clemence, Tessa Bender, Addie Hassenbank, Reagan Ditto)
Girls 4x400
Abilene 1st 4:26.77
(Bailey Rock, Chloe Rock, Allie Cross, Sammie Stout)
Chapman 3rd 4:29.67
(Maya Kirkpatrick, Elyssa Frieze, Keira Jones, Sophie Cavanaugh)
Boys 4x400
Abilene 1st 3:45.39
(Grant Waite, Nathan Hartman, J’Angelo Herbert, Lucas DeDonder)
Chapman 2nd 3:47.26
(Eli Winder, Nick Anderson, Chris Sommer, Trevor Erickson)
Boys Pole Vault
Kyler Welling, Chapman, 2nd 9-06
Aiden Whitley, Chapman, 3rd 9-06
Caden Bevan, Chapman, 4th 9-06
Aiden Gose, Abilene, 5th 9-06
Girls pole Vault
Tearney McGivney, Abilene, 4th 7-00
Team Scores:
Boys
Chapman 131; Wamego 102; St. Mary’s 97; Council Grove 94; Clay Center 78; Abilene 52.
Girls
Chapman 166, Wamego 102, Abilene 99, St. Mary’s 71, Clay Center 65, Council Grove 38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.