Kel Stroud
Buy Now

Chapman big man Kel Stroud (55) fights for a rebound during the 2018-2019 Class 4A State Basketball Tournament in Salina.

 By Ron Preston, Reflector-Chronicle Sports

CHAPMAN – The Chapman Fighting Irish basketball team returns two starters from last year’s squad that medaled at fourth place in the Class 4A State Tournament.

Irish head coach James Bell begins his seventh season at Chapman and will welcome back seniors Noah Riegel and Kel Stroud to lead the 2019-2020 team.

Riegel (6-0) returns at guard while Stroud (6-5) will defend the post for the Irish who finished second in the North Central Kansas League a year ago.

Chapman finished 19-6 overall and 8-2 in conference play last season.

Coach Bell will also have the services of four guards that had minutes for the Irish last year. Seniors Chance Liebau (5-10) and Jake Vercher (6-2) return as well as sophomores Trey Adams (6-2) and Eli Riegel (5-9).

The Irish lost seven players to graduation and transfer off of last year’s state qualifying team. Gone are Izek Jackson, Anthony Wasylk, Brandon Colston, Lazano Lovett, Coye Crane, Michael Marshall and Gabe Barton.

“We are young and athletic,” Bell said. “We have a lot of guys moving up that are unproven but we have a good basketball IQ and we have a good work ethic.”

Bell expects the NCKL competition to be tight again this year with Abilene and Marysville probably contending for the top spot.

The Irish will begin the season Dec. 10 when it begins the first round of the Irish Classic Tournament that concludes on Dec. 14.

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

2019-2020

Chapman Basketball Schedule

Dec. 10-14 Irish Classic

Dec. 17 at Wamego

Dec. 20 vs. Marysville

Jan. 7 vs. Abilene

Jan. 10 at Clay Center

Jan. 14 vs. Beloit

Jan. 17 at Concordia

Jan. 23-25 at Royal Valley Invite

Jan. 31 vs. Holton

Feb. 4 vs. Clay Center

Feb. 7 at Southeast of Saline

Feb. 11 vs. Wamego

Feb. 14 vs. Concordia

Feb. 18 vs. Rock Creek

Feb. 21 at Marysville

Feb. 25 vs. Abilene

March 2-7 at Sub-State – TBD

March 11-14 at Sate – Salina - TBD

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.