CHAPMAN – The Chapman Fighting Irish basketball team returns two starters from last year’s squad that medaled at fourth place in the Class 4A State Tournament.
Irish head coach James Bell begins his seventh season at Chapman and will welcome back seniors Noah Riegel and Kel Stroud to lead the 2019-2020 team.
Riegel (6-0) returns at guard while Stroud (6-5) will defend the post for the Irish who finished second in the North Central Kansas League a year ago.
Chapman finished 19-6 overall and 8-2 in conference play last season.
Coach Bell will also have the services of four guards that had minutes for the Irish last year. Seniors Chance Liebau (5-10) and Jake Vercher (6-2) return as well as sophomores Trey Adams (6-2) and Eli Riegel (5-9).
The Irish lost seven players to graduation and transfer off of last year’s state qualifying team. Gone are Izek Jackson, Anthony Wasylk, Brandon Colston, Lazano Lovett, Coye Crane, Michael Marshall and Gabe Barton.
“We are young and athletic,” Bell said. “We have a lot of guys moving up that are unproven but we have a good basketball IQ and we have a good work ethic.”
Bell expects the NCKL competition to be tight again this year with Abilene and Marysville probably contending for the top spot.
The Irish will begin the season Dec. 10 when it begins the first round of the Irish Classic Tournament that concludes on Dec. 14.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
2019-2020
Chapman Basketball Schedule
Dec. 10-14 Irish Classic
Dec. 17 at Wamego
Dec. 20 vs. Marysville
Jan. 7 vs. Abilene
Jan. 10 at Clay Center
Jan. 14 vs. Beloit
Jan. 17 at Concordia
Jan. 23-25 at Royal Valley Invite
Jan. 31 vs. Holton
Feb. 4 vs. Clay Center
Feb. 7 at Southeast of Saline
Feb. 11 vs. Wamego
Feb. 14 vs. Concordia
Feb. 18 vs. Rock Creek
Feb. 21 at Marysville
Feb. 25 vs. Abilene
March 2-7 at Sub-State – TBD
March 11-14 at Sate – Salina - TBD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.