CHAPMAN – The Chapman Fighting Irish scored nine runs in the fifth inning to take the lead over Southeast of Saline to win 15 to 10. Chapman scored once in the first for a brief lead only to have SES score three times to lead 3-2 after two. Southeast scored twice in the third for a 5 to 2 advantage.

Chapman pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game only to have Southeast plate two in the fifth to retake the lead. Then Chapman’s explosive inning came in the fifth with nine runners crossing home plate. The Irish added a run in the sixth before SES came back for three in the top of the seventh.

 

