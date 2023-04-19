CHAPMAN – The Chapman Fighting Irish scored nine runs in the fifth inning to take the lead over Southeast of Saline to win 15 to 10. Chapman scored once in the first for a brief lead only to have SES score three times to lead 3-2 after two. Southeast scored twice in the third for a 5 to 2 advantage.
Chapman pushed across three runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game only to have Southeast plate two in the fifth to retake the lead. Then Chapman’s explosive inning came in the fifth with nine runners crossing home plate. The Irish added a run in the sixth before SES came back for three in the top of the seventh.
Jed Moody started on the hill for the Irish and he allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits over four and one third innings. He struck out three walking one. Cooper Lewis tossed the next one and two-thirds allowing three runs on three hits. He struck out one while walking four. Chris Falls earned the save for the Irish by getting the last three outs in the top of the seventh. Lewis was credited with the win.
Carsen Hasenbank slapped three hits for Chapman and drove in two runs. Ben Griffis, Naythan Hall and Falls each had a pair of hits with Griffis and Hall driving in two and Falls collecting three RBI.
Mac Chambers and Trever Keller each had three hits for SES with Chambers driving in three. Chambers had a seventh inning home run for Southeast. Ben Heinrich took the loss for SES in relief of Chambers.
Chapman scored a single run in the first inning of game two for a brief lead before Southeast came back to push six across in the second and add four more in the third to offset Chapman’s four runs in the second to give SES the 10 to 5 lead. Chapman then busted out for 11 runs in the fourth to get the 16 to 10 win for the sweep.
Falls led the offensive attack for Chapman with a four for four night at the plate and driving in three runs. Lewis was three for three with three runs scored and three runs batted in. Hall and Griffis each had four RBI in the nitecap.
Falls started on the bump for the Irish pitching one inning allowing four earned runs. Griffis tossed one-third giving up two runs before Cade Haney pitched the fourth and fifth innings of scoreless ball allowing only one hit while striking out two. Hasenback worked one and two-thirds giving up four runs, one earned, on six hits.
Jake Gebhardt and Keller had two hits apiece for Southeast and Drew Richardson drove in three with a double.
Chapman improves to 5 – 5 on the season.
