The Chapman Irish wrestling team placed 6th at the Mission Valley Tournament Saturday.
The team was led by senior Zach Ferris, who went 4-0, winning the 225 lb. weight class.
“Zach put on a clinic,” Chapman head coach Zach Lucas said. “He won two matches by technical falls, one by major decision and his fourth by a 4-1 decision.”
Other highlights noted by the coach were senior Jacob Doolittle going 1-1 and securing 5th place at 195. Junior Ryan Heingemuhle placed 5th at 182 after having a tough draw in the first round.
“Overall, the wrestlers had a good day at a highly competitive tournament,” Lucas said. “Chapman was able to beat league rival Marysville by one point on the team scores. That’s a good feeling. When we can come out and have a day like we did and beat one of the top wrestling teams in our league, you get the warm fuzzies. These guys wrestle hard and refuse to give up. You can’t ask for a better bunch.”
The Irish will be on the road as they travel to McPherson to compete in a double dual on Thursday
Mission Valley
Invitational Results for Chapman
138 - Joey Alonzo (1-2) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Joey Alonzo (Chapman) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
• Quarterfinal - Holden Andrews (Eudora) 3-0 won by fall over Joey Alonzo (Chapman) 1-2 (Fall 1:21)
• Cons. Round 2 - Joey Alonzo (Chapman) 1-2 won by fall over Quentin Greer (Eudora) 0-2 (Fall 0:57)
• Cons. Semi - Tim Robb (Topeka West) 1-2 won by decision over Joey Alonzo (Chapman) 1-2 (Dec 11-4)
145 - William Anderson (1-2) placed 6th and scored 7.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - William Anderson (Chapman) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
• Quarterfinal - Cael Lynch (Eudora) 3-0 won by fall over William Anderson (Chapman) 1-2 (Fall 2:35)
• Cons. Round 2 - William Anderson (Chapman) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
• Cons. Semi - William Anderson (Chapman) 1-2 won by fall over Fox Cook (Topeka West) 2-2 (Fall 0:54)
• 5th Place Match - Apostolo Zuniga (Topeka High) 4-1 won by decision over William Anderson (Chapman) 1-2 (Dec 11-8)
152 - Kyler Welling (1-2) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Matthew Cutshall (Topeka High) 3-0 won by fall over Kyler Welling (Chapman) 1-2 (Fall 3:20)
• Cons. Semi - Kyler Welling (Chapman) 1-2 won by fall over Donavin Galiana (Topeka West) 0-2 (Fall 0:27)
• 5th Place Match - Alex Warner (Wabaunsee) 2-1 won by major decision over Kyler Welling (Chapman) 1-2 (MD 13-2)
160 - Gannon Mosher (1-2) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Gannon Mosher (Chapman) 1-2 received a bye () (Bye)
• Quarterfinal - Anthony Signs (Wellsville) 4-0 won by fall over Gannon Mosher (Chapman) 1-2 (Fall 2:13)
• Cons. Round 2 - Gannon Mosher (Chapman) 1-2 won by fall over Roberto Coleman (Topeka West) 0-2 (Fall 4:08)
• Cons. Semi - Nick Henry (Oskaloosa) 2-2 won by decision over Gannon Mosher (Chapman) 1-2 (Dec 4-2)
182 - Ryan Hengemuhle (1-1) placed 5th and scored 8.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Nathanial Howerton (Doniphan West) 2-1 won by fall over Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 1-1 (Fall 0:23)
• Cons. Semi - Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 1-1 received a bye () (Bye)
• 5th Place Match - Ryan Hengemuhle (Chapman) 1-1 won by fall over Juandre Walton (Marysville) 0-2 (Fall 1:54)
195 - Jacob Doolittle (1-1) placed 5th and scored 8.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Jon Grame (Mission Valley) 2-1 won by decision over Jacob Doolittle (Chapman) 1-1 (Dec 9-4)
• Cons. Semi - Jacob Doolittle (Chapman) 1-1 received a bye () (Bye)
• 5th Place Match - Jacob Doolittle (Chapman) 1-1 won by fall over Wes Soetart (Wellsville) 0-2 (Fall 2:57)
220 - Zachery Ferris (4-0) placed 1st and scored 28.0 team points.
• Champ. Round 1 - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 4-0 won by tech fall over Colbey Hinck (Mission Valley) 1-2 (TF-1.5 2:23 (15-0))
• Quarterfinal - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 4-0 won by tech fall over Alec Hopson (Eudora) 0-2 (TF-1.5 2:55 (16-1))
• Semifinal - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 4-0 won by major decision over Christopher King (Oskaloosa) 3-1 (MD 10-0)
• 1st Place Match - Zachery Ferris (Chapman) 4-0 won by fall over Dane Whalen (Burlingame) 2-1 (Fall 5:35)
285 - Colt Sell (1-2) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points.
• Quarterfinal - Colby Stephens (Wellsville) 2-1 won by fall over Colt Sell (Chapman) 1-2 (Fall 0:11)
• Cons. Semi - Colt Sell (Chapman) 1-2 won by fall over Kyan Flores (Topeka West) 0-2 (Fall 0:48)
• 5th Place Match - Christopher Huslig (Eudora) 2-1 won by fall over Colt Sell (Chapman) 1-2 (Fall 0:57)
