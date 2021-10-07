ELLSWORTH – The Chapman Irish boys cross country team finished fourth as team at the Cross-Country Meet in Ellsworth this week.
Drew Elliott and Chris Falls led Chapman as Elliott ran second at the meet with a time of 17:41. Falls was 18th at 19:57. Other Irish runners were Raymond Johnson (25th, 20:34), Taryn Hoffman (30th, 20:44), Levi Gaston (33rd, 20:49), Travis Leasure (23:15) and Justin Blocker (60th, 24:25).
Smoky Valley junior Tytus Reed won the high school boys 5K competition finishing at 17:34.40 with Elliott close behind.
Abilene’s Grant Waite ran seventh at 18:39.80 and Triston Cottone was 12th at 19:22.40. Dayton Wuthnow ran 19th at 19:59,30 with Jensen Woodworth and Levi Hager finishing in the top 40 as the Cowboys took third place as a team.
Woodworth ran 20:38.90 while Hager ran the course for the first at 21:26.20. Abilene senior Toben Schwarz ran 53rd at 23:04.90.
“We didn’t get to run this meet last year due to COVID restrictions,” Chapman head coach Cindy Zumbrunn said. “This is a darn hilly golf course, and it was the first time for a lot of kids, especially our middle schoolers.”
Salina Sacred Heart senior Maddie Ehrlich took first in the girls run. At 21:09.10. Abilene sophomore Eden Bathurst ran a strong fourth place at 22:03.80.
Chapman’s Paisly Jaderborg finished 13th. The Irish freshman ran 24:57.90 in her first time at Ellsworth.
In middle school competition, Abilene seventh grader Jake Bartley ran fourth in the two-mile run. His time of 13:44 was two spots better than Chapman’s Ethan Falls at 13:56.90.
Chapman eighth graders Dereck Klukas and Kaden Hitz ran one-two to win the eighth-grade two-mile run and lead the Irish to a first-place team finish.
Klukas ran 12:42.20 while Hitz finished 13:09.60. Other Irish runners were Cyras Wyman (11th, 14:58), Donovan Brabender (12th, 15:03) and Charlie Strauss (13th, 15:05).
Courtney Adams ran third place for the Irish eighth grade girls at 14:44.
Teammates Jade Berry was fourth (15:34), Makenzie Hall sixth (15:52) and Mayson Obermeyer 14th at 18:09.
Abilene’s Josie Wilson won the seventh-grade girls race with a time of 13:47.10 while her twin sister Jade Wilson was fourth at 14:53.10.
