MANHATTAN – Chapman Middle School wrestling team opened their season Saturday at the Little Apple Grapple in Manhattan.
Both Irish boys and girls teams competed in the open tournament.
Chapman placers:
86B – Brenden Westfall, 1st – won by fall over Daniel Fries, Eisenhower Middle School
90A – Jeremik Blanks, 3rd – won 7-3 decision over Cade Lind of Hays
95A – Levi Williamson, 1st – won 3-2 decision over Brent Pfannenstiel of Hays
100A – Colton Bell, 3rd – won Major Decision 12-1 over Sean Nichols, Washburn Rural
105B Kaicen DeWeese, 1st – won by fall over Jonathan Jordan, Anthony Middle School
105 Girls – Courtney Adams, 3rd; Adelle Lane, 4th
110B – Brody Smith, 2nd – fell to Caleb Mulligan 19-3 in championship
115A - Audiel Becker, 3rd
120B – Blake Stevens, 3rd – won by fall over Anthony Farber, Great Bend
134 Girls – Brook Hill, 3rd -
141B – Isaac VanMeter, 1st – won by fall over Jesus Torres, Great Bend
141 Girls – Jalyn Clark, 3rd
148 Girls – Faith Enger, 1st – won 8-0 decision over Audrey Heier, Eisenhower
165 Girls – Montana Kayl, 3rd – won by fall over McKenzie Carter, Shawnee Heights
265 – Chase O’Connor, 4th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.