CHAPMAN — After going 7-3 with a 4-0 North Central Kansas League first-place record, Chapman football is planning for a repeat in 2019.
Head coach Kurt Webster begins his third season as the Irish head coach. Playing in Class 3A, Chapman advanced to the second round of the playoffs last year.
Webster is expecting four seniors to return as starters on the offensive side of the ball. Kel Stroud returns after being named all-league and 1st Team All-State by K-Preps to the offensive line. Stroud and fellow senior Zach Ferris will anchor the line of scrimmage for the Irish. Ferris returns after being named honorable mention last year by the league.
“We will have one of the best offensive lines in the league,” Webster said.
At running back, Webster will look for senior Austin Litzinger and junior Lawrence Smith to step up for the Irish. Senior Chance Liebau should factor in the backfield as well for Chapman.
Webster indicated that junior transfer Trevor Erickson has enrolled at Chapman after moving from Georgia. Erickson is a 6-2 quarterback that also plays defensive back and is expected to be the projected leader at Irish quarterback.
“Trevor is a military kid that is moving back to Chapman from Georgia and is a very good quarterback,” the coach said.
Webster expects the Irish to be a strong contender in the Class 3A playoff race this season along with Halstead, Marysville and Sabetha.
“For us to be successful this year, we will have to run the ball and play physical on defense,” Webster said.
Chapman will participate with Concordia, Ellsworth and Beloit at Concordia for the football jamboree scrimmage later this month before opening the season on the road at league foe Marysville on Sept. 6.
Chapman 2019 Football
Sept 6 at Marysville
Sept 13 at Wamego
Sept 20 vs. Abilene
Sept 27 vs. Clay Center
Oct 4 at Rock Creek
Oct 11 vs. Smoky Valley
Oct 18 at Hesston
Oct 25 vs. Halstead
Nov 1 at District – TBD
Nov 9 at Regional - TBD
