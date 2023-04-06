CHAPMAN – Chapman jumped out to an early lead as they scored five runs in the bottom of the first and then held off the Marysville Bulldogs for the rest of the game to take a wild 13 to 11 win in game one of the baseball double-hitter.

The Bulldogs came right back to draw within one as they scored four runs in the top of the second. Chapman extended its lead to eight as they added a single run in the third and sixth in the fourth and then a single run in the fifth. The Bulldogs kept battling as they added a run in the fifth, five runs in the sixth and a final run in the seventh to come up just short of the 13 to 11 score.

 

