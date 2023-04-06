CHAPMAN – Chapman jumped out to an early lead as they scored five runs in the bottom of the first and then held off the Marysville Bulldogs for the rest of the game to take a wild 13 to 11 win in game one of the baseball double-hitter.
The Bulldogs came right back to draw within one as they scored four runs in the top of the second. Chapman extended its lead to eight as they added a single run in the third and sixth in the fourth and then a single run in the fifth. The Bulldogs kept battling as they added a run in the fifth, five runs in the sixth and a final run in the seventh to come up just short of the 13 to 11 score.
Cade Hanney had four hits including a double and drove in three for the Irish. Nathan Hall collected two hits and two RBI while Aven Fisher had two hits and drove in three for the Irish. Jed Moody had a pair of hits and Chris Falls, Ray Whitehair and Cooper Lewis all had singles for Chapman.
Lewis started on the mound for Chapman and allowed zero earned runs in one and one-third innings. He gave up two hits while striking out two and walking two. Moody earned the win in relief as he gave up nine runs, four earned in five and two-thirds of work. He struck out seven and walked one.
Chapman surrendered a late inning lead in a high scoring affair to lose game two 23-20. The Irish led 20-19 into the top of the sixth inning when an error allowed two runs to score to give the Bulldogs the advantage and they prevailed in the end.
Marysville jumped out early with four runs in the first, a single run in the second and nine in the third for a 14 to 1 lead. Chapman pushed across 15 runs in the third inning and added one in the fifth and three in the sixth for their lead. Marysville came back with four in the fifth and five in the seventh to take the lead.
Hanney had three hits for the Irish while Falls had two hits including a double and he drove in the runners. Whitehair and Moody accounted for three RBI apiece while Lewis, Carson Hasenbank and Leo Ngiraidong all had two.
