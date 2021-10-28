CHAPMAN – The Chapman Fighting Irish improved to 6-2 on the season with an impressive 42-26 win over NCKL foe Concordia last week.
Chapman kept to the ground and relied on the running of senior Eli Riegel to lead them to at least a share of the conference title. Riegel rushed for 234 yards on 32 carries and scored five touchdowns. With that game completed, Riegel moved into second place on the all-time Irish rushing yardage per season list in history.
The Irish gained 376 yards on the ground while the Panthers pounded out 105 yards. Relying on their senior backfield, Chapman scored six times rushing the ball. Mason Barnum recorded the sixth touchdown and ran for 28 yards. Trevor Mead had 80 yards on nine carries while Tate Milton added 30 yards on five chances.
Concordia quarterback Cav Calgren finished 12 of 18 through the air with two touchdowns and he ran for two scores with 49 yards rushing for the Panthers. Seniors Aidan Poore and Keyan Miller added 19 and 41 yards respectively. Miller caught six passes for 108 yards and a score while Alexis Garcia had three catches for 51 yards and a score.
Junior Nick Anderson led the Irish defensively with 12 tackles while senior Brent Golden finished with 10. Milton and Meade finished with eight stops each. Seniors Cam Liebau and Torin Cavanaugh were each credited with a sack as was sophomore DJ Messerly. Senior Colt Sell recovered a Panther fumble while Messerly was credited with forcing two more.
The Irish will host Smoky Valley Friday in the first round of playoffs.
