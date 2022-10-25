CLEARWATER – The Chapman Fighting Irish used a strong offensive rally late in the game to edge the Clearwater Indians 40-37 in Class 3A district play Friday night in Clearwater.
Chapman kept the ball on the ground and used 60 offensive plays to grind out 399 rushing yards. Junior running back Aiden Whitely finished with 227 yards on 38 carries and he found the endzone four times. Sophomore Dakota Curtis scored the fifth rushing score for the Irish. Curtis carried 10 times for 63 yards. Quarterback Nick Anderson carried five times for 40 yards and junior Ian Suther had seven totes for 69 yards.
