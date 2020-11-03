GOODLAND – The Chapman Fighting Irish closed out the 2020 season with a winning record (4-3) after a 39-13 win at Goodland Friday night.
The Irish offense racked up nearly 500 yards of rushing as they controlled the game on the ground and scored 5 rushing touchdowns.
Chapman took an 8 to 7 lead into the locker room at halftime and then erupted for 24 unanswered third quarter points to pull away from the Cowboys (3-5)
Senior quarterback Trevor Erickson ran 24 times for 184 yards and three scores while fellow senior Kyler Welling toted the ball 26 times for 163 yards and a score. Senior Lawrence Smith had five carries for 109 yards and a score. Junior Trevor Mead had two carries for 26 yards.
Erickson attempted four passes in the game but the Irish relied on the ground game as they picked up 482 yards.
Defensively, junior Tate Milton led the team with eight tackles. Seniors Jon Jenkins and Erickson had five stops, as did junior David Morgan. Sophomore Nick Anderson ended with four. Torin Cavanaugh had a sack for a five-yard loss and a blocked punt and Jenkins and junior Colt Sell had tackles for loss.
