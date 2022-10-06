MARYSVILLE – The Chapman Lady Irish finished second in the team standings at the NCKL league tennis tournament on Saturday at Marysville.
MARYSVILLE – The Chapman Lady Irish finished second in the team standings at the NCKL league tennis tournament on Saturday at Marysville.
Junior Elyssa Frieze continued her dominance in number one singles with a first-place finish.
“Elyssa didn’t drop a game through five matches including a win over 2021 State Qualifier,” Irish head coach Christal Ade said. “Her serve was blistering, and she did not have one double fault the entire day either.”
Elyssa defeated Dighton Tokoi of Abilene, Concordia’s Lacie DuVall, Marysville’s Shea Kramer, Clay Center’s Julia Rieger and Wamego’s Addison Denney, all by an 8-0 margin.
Avery Baer finished fourth in number two singles
“Avery battled all day,” coach Ade said.
In doubles, the number-ones of Grace Merritt and Tanith Elliott finished third place while the number-twos Clara Gfeller and Meredith Kuntz brought home second place.
“Grace and Tanith used their net play and strategically played groundstrokes to put up wins,” Ade said. “Clara and Meredith worked hard and put the shots away to go 4-1 on the day.”
