HESSTON – The Chapman Fighting Irish football team slipped to 2-5 last week with a Class 3A district loss to Hesston.
Chapman quarterback Trevor Erickson threw for three touchdowns and ran for two in the 43-32 loss to the Swathers. Erickson completed nine of 20 passing attempts for a 165 yards, three scores and an interception. The Irish quarterback had scoring tosses to Cam Liebau and two to Austin Litzinger.
Erickson led the offensive attack at Hesston with 130 of the 268 rushing yards for the Irish. He ran the ball 22 times and scored twice. Sophomore Eli Riegel ran for 53 yards while Jeremiah Laplante had 40 yards on eight carries. Litzinger added 36 yards on the ground for Chapman.
Defensively, Chance Liebau had 10 tackles to lead the Fighting Irish and Zach Ferris finished with nine, Erickson and J. Greenwood ended with seven stops while Litzinger had six.
Riegel picked off the Hesston quarterback once and returned the interception for 20 yards.
