COUNCIL GROVE – The Chapman Fighting Irish baseball team erupted for 12 runs in the top of the fifth inning to grab the lead and go on to blow away Council Grove 24-14 in the first game of a double-header Tuesday.
Trailing 14-12, Chapman took advantage of shaky pitching and defense in the fifth to bat around and score 12 runs for the win. The Irish got singles from Camden Liebau, Weston Langvardt, Lawrence Smith, David Schoby, Ray Whitehair and Langvardt again and worked around four walks and three hit batsman to get the win.
Tate Milton popped a double as one of his two hits and he drove in three runs and scored twice. Liebau had two hits and drove in three. He scored five times for the Irish. Colby Hartung had a pair of hits, as did Ian Suther, Langvardt and Smith.
Suther drove in three runners while Smith hit in two. Langvardt powered six RBI’s in the game.
Milton started on the bump for the Irish working one and two thirds innings allowing three earned runs on two hits while walking three. Schoby pitched an inning and a third giving up a run on one hit with two strikeouts and two walks. Liebau tossed two thirds of an inning giving up six runs on four hits and he walked two and struck out two. Suther got the win pitching the final one and one third not allowing a run, walking two and one strikeout.
In the finale, the Irish jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two only to have Council Grove come back with three runs in the third to tie the game at 4-4. The Irish pushed across two runs in the fourth and five runs in the fifth and sixth innings for the 16-4 final.
Milton was four for five at the plate with a double and four RBI. Hayden Frazier was three for five at the dish with three doubles and two RBI. Liebau had three hits and drove in three runs. Schoby had a pair of hits and drove in a run, Hartung was two for two with two walks and he drove in two, Suther had two hits including an RBI double and Chris Falls doubled driving in two.
Frazier tossed the first three innings for the Irish to get the win allowing two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out five. Torin Cavanaugh tossed the final three frames of one hit ball striking out seven batters.
Chapman improved to 3-7 with the two wins.
