McPHERSON — Chapman traveled to McPherson for a double dual against the McPherson Bullpups (ranked 6th in 5A) and the Smoky Valley Vikings.
The Irish opened the dual against the Bullpups with a lineup that was plagued with open spots due to illness and a lack of lighter wrestlers. Chapman only had a total of six matches against McPherson, but even with lack of numbers, it was able to put up a fight according to head coach Zach Lucas. Junior Kyler Welling pinned his opponent in the third period and senior Zach Ferris bested their #3 ranked 220 pounder in 5A by decision. Freshman Joey Alonzo, sophomore Gannon Mosher, senior Jacob Doolittle, and sophomore Colt Sell rounded out the lineup.
“Our guys fought hard against a team with a LOT of guys ranked in 5A. It’s just hard to put much together team-wise when your roster looks like Swiss cheese,” said head coach Zach Lucas.
Things didn’t get any easier against Smoky Valley. The Vikings still had the numbers advantage on the team side of things, but once again, the Irish found success in senior Zach Ferris. He added another technical fall to his win column by outscoring his opponent 16-1. That brings his overall record to 7-0.
The JV squad also had a decent showing according to coach Lucas with junior Chris Lasluisa, sophomore Jacob Schoby, freshman Brayden Lexow, and freshman Troy Boyd all earning pins in their matchups. Coach Lucas was impressed with the young combatants.
“We have a great group of up-and-coming wrestlers, and I love to see these guys get some wins,” he said.
Lindsborg-Smoky Valley (40) vs. Chapman (11)
106: 113: 120: Devon VanFosson (LSV) over (CHAP) (For.) 126: Justice Gardner (LSV) over (CHAP) (For.) 132: 138: 145: Braunson Golden (LSV) over William Anderson (CHAP) (Fall 0:31) 152: Austin Sharp (LSV) over Kyler Welling (CHAP) (MD 10-0) 160: Richard Zeller (LSV) over Gannon Mosher (CHAP) (Fall 2:00) 170: 182: Dax Hopp (LSV) over (CHAP) (For.) 195: Tanner Luttig (LSV) over Jacob Doolittle (CHAP) (Fall 2:12) 220: Zachery Ferris (CHAP) over LeRoy Bean (LSV) (TF 15-0 6:00) 285: Colt Sell (CHAP) received a bye.
Chapman (9) vs. McPherson (23)
106: 120: 126: 138: Landon Crews (MCPH) over Joey Alonzo (CHAP) (Fall 0:38) 145: 152: Kyler Welling (CHAP) over Nate Rogers (MCPH) (Fall 5:22) 160: Devin Frantz (MCPH) over Gannon Mosher (CHAP) (Fall 1:33) 170: 182: 195: Ryder Peterson (MCPH) over Jacob Doolittle (CHAP) (TF 16-0 2:26) 220: Zachery Ferris (CHAP) over Mason Thrash (MCPH) (Dec 5-2) 285: Jonah Scott (MCPH) over Colt Sell (CHAP) (Fall 0:39)
