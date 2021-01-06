CHAPMAN – After not being able to begin the 2020-2021 winter sports season due to COVID-19 concerns, Chapman High School will begin action on the basketball court this Friday when they host North Central Kansas League foe Clay Center.
Head coach James Bell begins his eighth season as head coach of the Fighting Irish. Chapman will look to improve on a 7-14 record from a year ago. His squad finished fifth in the conference with a 2-8 record. The 2019-2020 team was young and coach Bell is happy to welcome back most of his starters from last year.
“We return a lot of guys with good minutes from last season,” Bell said. “We will be working on playing as a team and concentrating on the defensive side of the ball.”
Bell said he expects his team to play fast but they must learn to stay out of foul trouble. He thinks his team will have great team chemistry and they are athletic but his overall roster lacks size and depth.
Returning to the Irish starting lineup should be 6-3 senior forward Trevor Erickson who accounted for 2.9 PPG and 3.3 RPG a year ago. Also in the lineup will be 6-2 junior guard Trey Adams. Adams is expected to be the leading scorer as he returns 8.7 PPG while bringing down 4.7 RPG. Senior post Jon Jenkins will use his 6-4 frame in the center of the offense. He scored 6.6 PPG and 3.1 RPG as a junior for the Irish. Juniors Eli Reigel and Camden Liebau will round out the first five as they bring the ball up court for Chapman. Reigel at 5-9 is expected to be the Irish point guard while the 6-1 Liebau will be the number two guard. Liebau returns after scoring 5.7 PPG.
Coach Bell looks for three juniors to push for starting positions and to come off the bench when needed. Torin Cavanaugh a 6-2 forward and 5-10 guards Trevor Mead and Tate Milton are also expected to see varsity action.
Lady Irish will
be very young
Second year head coach Drew Gruver will need to replace the majority of his varsity minutes as graduation took all five starters from a year ago. Those talented senior girls helped the Irish end with an 18-5 record and a tie with Clay Center for the league title.
Coach Gruver returns two players who played a major role as backups on last year’s team. Junior Shannon Anderson returns at forward while sophomore Maya Kirkpatrick will be in line as the main guard of the offense. Anderson returns 3.0 PPG while Kirkpatrick had 4.1 PPG. Both were active rebounders a year ago.
“We will have a very young team with little experience this year,” Gruver said. “We must commit to the defensive end of the floor for us to be successful.”
The Lady Irish will rely on six newcomers to finish out the lineup and add to the depth of the team. Junior Marie Meuli returns after missing all of last season from an injury. Sophomore Sophia Cavanaugh is back as well as juniors Maggie Lewis and Ally Johnson. Cavanaugh improved through the season last year and clock several minutes on the varsity floor.
Coach Gruver will also look to sophomores Grace Merritt and Allison Abeldt for guard play.
“We will try to use our athleticism to our advantage on the defensive end of the floor by trying to speed up and creating turnovers,” Gruver said. “Then turning those turnovers into easy baskets. Playing solid defense, playing together as a team, being disciplined and working for the shot we want on the offensive end will be keys to our success this year.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Chapman Basketball
Jan. 8 vs. Clay Center
Jan. 15 vs. Concordia
Jan. 18 at Abilene
Jan. 21-23 at Royal Valley Classic
Jan. 25 vs. Wamego
Jan. 29 vs. Holton
Feb. 2 at Clay Center
Feb. 5 vs. SE of Saline
Feb. 6 vs. Marysville
Feb. 9 at Wamego
Feb. 12 at Concordia
Feb. 16 at Rock Creek
Feb. 19 at Marysville
Feb. 23 vs. Abilene
March 1-6 at Sub-State – TBD
March 10-13 at State - TBD
