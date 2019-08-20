SOLOMON — As he heads into his seventh season of coaching cross-country at Solomon High School, Kjell Nordgren sees 2019 as a year for seeking improvement in times.
Nordgren has four returners from a year ago but he says everyone needs to improve.
“Our strength is that everyone I had last year is back,” Nordgren said. “However, I don’t have anyone with exceptional times, so that will be the focus – improvement.”
Solomon senior Zach Hare returns with a best time of 19:54. He’ll be joined by junior Matthew Ford and sophomore Tyler McLaughlin. Ford registered a best time of 25:44 while McLaughlin had a 26:13 time.
Freshman Alex Baize is new to the team this season.
Solomon has never had enough girls run cross-country in order to field a team but they do return junior Aaliyah Smith who recorded a 5K time of 25:00 last year.
“I’ve never had a full girls team,” the coach said. “This year I do. I’m excited to see how that goes.”
Joining Smith on the trails for the Lady Gorillas will be sophomore Emma Farmer, senior Laura Gray and freshman Genevia Townsend.
Solomon opens the cross-country season at Tescott on September 5th.
Solomon
Cross-Country
Sept 5 at Tescott
Sept 12 at Washington County
Sept 19 at Herington
Sept 24 at Southeast of Saline
Oct 3 at Council Grove
Oct 10 at Lincoln
Oct 17 WSL/HOL CC Challenge at Burton
Oct 26 at Regional - TBD
