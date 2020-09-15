SOLOMON – Dylan Hynes ran for a four-yard touchdown with nine minutes to go in the game that powered the Solomon Gorillas for a come from behind 32-28 win Friday night in Solomon.
Solomon needed the score for the victory after Wakefield scored two third-quarter touchdowns to take a 28-26 lead heading to the final period.
Hynes ran for two scores in the game, the first touchdown of the contest from one-yard out with 9:08 on the first quarter clock and the game winner at 8:55 remaining in the game.
The Gorillas rushed for 191 yards on the night with Alex Herbel gaining 114 yards on 20 carries including a seven-yard second quarter score. Hynes finished with 64 yards on 16 totes.
Solomon scored its second touchdown of the game when Spencer Coup forced a Wakefield fumble inside the end zone that was recovered by Lucas Newcomer. That gave the Gorillas a 12-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Wakefield answered immediately by returning the ensuing kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown. Following Alec Vann’s touchdown, Trevor Uken scooted across the line for the two-point conversion as Wakefield whittled down Solomon’s lead to 12-8.
With .47 seconds remaining in the opening period Herbel found Dawson Duryea for 14 yard-pass and a score. Hynes ran the conversion to push Solomon up 20-8. Seventeen seconds later, Wakefield quarterback Vann threw a 15-yard scoring strike to Konner Murphey and the Bombers pulled within six at 14-20.
Herbal provided the only score of the second period as he ran in from seven yards out with 11:34 remaining in the first half. Solomon took a 26-14 lead to the break.
Wakefield’s third quarter score came on a Vann six-yard run and Vann’s eight-yard pass to Murphey with under a minute left in the period. Murphy’s score gave the Bombers the lead at 28-26 going to the final 12 minutes.
Wakefield gained 48 yards on the ground but Vann was seven of 12 for 113 yards through the air but he also threw two interceptions. Murphy caught five passes for 99 yards and two scores.
Herbel ended four of seven for 48 yards and a score for Solomon.
Defensively for Solomon, Herbel, Hynes and Simon Smith all finished six solo tackles during the game with Smith accounting for five tackles for loss.
Next up for the Gorillas (2-0) is Centre at home this Friday.
