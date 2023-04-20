Abilene’s Charlie Hylton went 3-0 on the day and captured the number one singles title at the Abilene JV Tennis Tournament earlier this week.
Hylton defeated Topeka High’s Davis Epler 8-0 to begin play. He followed that up with an 8-2 win over Ellsworth’s Colton Bettenbrock. Finally he won 8-4 over Marysville’s Tayven Wilson.
Hylton’s win propelled the young Cowboy tennis team to a third place finish at home. Ellsworth won the team title followed by Marysville and Abilene. Topeka High was fourth with Chapman placing fifth.
Abilene’s Brooks Frey played at number two singles and he got a win over Ethan Gustin, who subbed in for Chapman’s number two.
In doubles action, Pierce Casteel and Jalen Robinson went 1-3 to finish fourth in number one doubles while Landen Barten and Reese Batzhurst finished 0-4 /in two doubles.
Chapman’s Aiden Rowley and Ryan Rutz played one doubles and Austin Mocerino and Kevin Wicks were the two doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.