Abilene’s Charlie Hylton went 3-0 on the day and captured the number one singles title at the Abilene JV Tennis Tournament earlier this week.

Hylton defeated Topeka High’s Davis Epler 8-0 to begin play. He followed that up with an 8-2 win over Ellsworth’s Colton Bettenbrock. Finally he won 8-4 over Marysville’s Tayven Wilson.

 

