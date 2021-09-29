LAWRENCE – Hundreds of cross-country runners descended on Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence Saturday to participate in the Rim Rock Farm Classic sponsored by the University of Kansas.
High schoolers from Kansas, Iowa and Missouri ran the acclaimed course used by the Jayhawks during NCAA meets hosted by the university. Divided into three groupings, high school boys and girls competed on the 5K course that the state of Kansas has also used as a state championship site. Rim Rock Farm is one of the premiere cross-country courses in the Mid-West.
Abilene High School junior Triston Cottone ran the course in under 18 minutes as he placed 28th in the large Blue Division. Cottone finished in the top of nearly 250 runners in the division. His time was 17:59.50. Finishing a close 30th was junior Grant Waite at 18:02.90.
Cottone and Waite led the Cowboys to an impressive sixth place finish in the Blue Division. Thirty-four schools were in this competition alone.
Council Grove sophomore Lakoddah Downes took first place in the division with a time of 16:14.00. He was followed by juniors Eli Gilmore of Tonganoxie (16:36.30) and junior Lawson Beymer of Lakin (16:36.90). Six runners finished the course in under 17 minutes.
Abilene junior Dayton Wuthnow crossed 66th at 18:44.90. Sophomore Levi Hager was 73rd at 18:50.80, sophomore Jack Hunter ran 129th at 19:58.40. Junior Jensen Woodworth (164, 20:34.00) rounded out the Cowboys team in the varsity competition.
The Abilene Cowgirls competed in the girls Blue Division and finished 30th as a team. This division had three runners complete the course in under 20 minutes with Clearwater junior Hayley Trotter taking first place at 19:35.10. Sophomore Rachel Harpt of Christ Preparatory Academy ran second at 19:52.80 and Fredonia sophomore Campbell O’Dell was third at 19:53.70.
Finishing for the Cowgirls were sophomore Eden Bathurst at 69th with a time of 23:02.20. Also running for AHS were freshman Arissa Cathey (152, 25:14.80), senior Aelyn Arevalo-Pecina (207, 27:38.10), sophomore Hannah Walter (220, 28:18.80), senior Alice Bathurst (231, 30:15.90) and freshman Reese Jackson (236, 31:56.60)
Hermann High School took top team honors in the girls race while Smithville High School won the boys Blue Division.
Nearly 200 hundred runners ran in the Gold Division that saw junior Ty Garrett of Valor Christian High School complete the course at 15:18.00. This race featured 15 runners under 16 minutes. Valor Christian High School freshman Keeghan Edwards took top time in the girls 5K at 17:50.10.
Salida High School senior Elijah Wilcox won the Crimson Division for the boys at 16:16.00 that had Lexington High School taking team honors. Freshman Elyse Wilmes of Father Tolton Regional Catholic High School won the girls race at 18:16.30. Ankeny (Iowa) High School won the team title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.