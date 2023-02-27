Abilene High School girls wrestlers Jo Hottman and Kaylee Weibert recently completed competing at the Class 4A-1A Girls State Wrestling Tournament in Salina.  

Both girls finished the tournament with just one win combined as Hottman won her second match on the losers bracket side of the tournament.  Although not the result they had hoped for, both girls gained a valuable learning experience as to the whole state tournament process.  

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.