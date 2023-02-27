Abilene High School girls wrestlers Jo Hottman and Kaylee Weibert recently completed competing at the Class 4A-1A Girls State Wrestling Tournament in Salina.
Both girls finished the tournament with just one win combined as Hottman won her second match on the losers bracket side of the tournament. Although not the result they had hoped for, both girls gained a valuable learning experience as to the whole state tournament process.
Both Hottman and Weibert will return as accomplished leaders naext year, as the Cowgirl Wrestling team hopes to bring several new members into the program from the Abilene Middle School program.
100: Jo Hottman (Abilene) - DNP
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Maggie Moyer (Caney-Caney Valley) over Jo Hottman (Abilene) (MD 11-3)
Varsity - Cons. Round 1 - Jo Hottman (Abilene) over Bailey George (Hoisington) (Fall 2:56)
Varsity - Cons. Round 2 - Elaina Wolff (Topeka-Hayden) over Jo Hottman (Abilene) (Dec 3-0)
130: Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) - DNP
Varsity - Champ. Round 1 - Amanda Jaeger (Colby) over Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) (TF 15-0 4:39)
Varsity - Cons. Round 1 - Haylei Potter (Burlington) over Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) (Fall 3:53)
Chanute 88, Rossville 73, Baldwin 70, Santa Fe Trail 66, Pratt 66, Hoisington 64.5, Columbus 61, Buhler 53, Oskaloosa 52, Winfield 49, Mulvane 47, Smoky Valley 46, Scott Community 44, Tonganoxie 44, Oakley 43, Fort Scott 41, Girard 36, Stockton 35, Burlington 34, Goodland 33, Chapman 32, Clay center 32, Ellis 32, Colby 29.5.
