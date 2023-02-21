Abilene girls wrestlers, junior Jo Hottman and freshman Kaylee Weibert both recently qualified for the Girls State Wrestling Tournament. Both wrestlers advanced by placing within the top four placings at the Wellington regional tournament. Most impressive about the two wrestlers is that both of them are relatively still new to the sport.
Junior Jo Hottman qualified for the state tournament by placing in second place at regionals in the 100 pound weight class. She did so by achieving something that now adays seems almost impossible in the sport of wrestling.
Up until this season Hottman had never even stepped on a wrestling mat, let alone wrestled a match. She wasn’t even considering the sport until her friend and now teammate Kaylee Weibert talked her into going out for the team. Her decision ultimately was the right choice as she is a natural competitor. “I just tried to learn what I could and go wrestle.” said Hottman. “My goals were simply to try and place in every tournament. I really didn’t know anyone that I’ve been matched up against this year so I just went and wrestled each tournament one at a time.”
The simplicity of not knowing or worrying about who you may be matched up against has potentially aided Hottman this season. It has certainly helped her find success as she is athletic, strong and is a fierce competitor.
Freshman Kaylee Weibert enters the state tournament after placing in fourth place at 130 pounds at the Wellington regional tournament. Weibert wrestling in an elimination match made it to state by winning by fall, after trailing late in the final period. For Weibert she accomplished the ultimate goal of qualifying for the state tournament in just her second year of actual competitive wrestling. She introduced herself to wrestling in the Abilene Kids Wrestling club in 7th grade, however she only attended practices and never wrestled an actual match.
When Abilene Middle School began their girls wrestling program last year, with several new wrestlers, Weibert instantly became a leader on the team, as one of the very few who had any knowledge of the sport. A both learning, and yet successful eighth grade year then continued into her upcoming freshman summer in which she began to take the sport seriously.
Wiebert has continued to learn and wrestle hard which has lead to success on the mat. Ultimately her goal over her high school career would be to reach 100 wins. She has begun to get a good start on that goal, as to do so she would need to average 25 wins a season for all four years, and she enters the state tournament this year with 24 wins.
Both girls will begin their state tournament appearance this coming Wednesday February 22nd at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina.
Regional Wrap Up Comments from Abilene girls wrestling coach Curtis Rein:
“Jo continued an impressive first season of wrestling by pinning her first two opponents to reach the championship finals and secure her spot in the state tournament. She has continued to improve her wrestling skills, which combined with her toughness and exceptional strength for her size, make her a formidable opponent.
Kaylee has steadily improved throughout the season and always has such a positive attitude. In the match that determined if she would qualify for state, she was behind by a score of 11-2 in the third period but continued to fight and was able to get a reversal, put the girl on her back, and then secure the pin. That was one of the most exciting matches I have ever coached. Only a freshman, she has a bright wrestling future ahead of her.
Danielle Ogden was wrestling her best at the regional tournament and won matches against opponents from two of the top wrestling teams in the state, bringing her within one win of making it to the state tournament. In one of those matches she was down 6-1 in the third period when she put the girl in a headlock and secured the pin. Danielle is one of the hardest workers in the wrestling room, and I know it will pay off in the coming years.
Miranda Radenberg’s bracket at 235 pounds at this regional was absolutely loaded, including the two top-ranked girls at her weight. She wrestled hard but also fell one win short of reaching her goal of a return trip to state. I am confident this will drive her to more success in the next two years.”
KSHSAA Girls 4-3-2-1A Regional D Results for Abilene
100 - Jo Hottman (21-12) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
•Champ. Round 1 - Jo Hottman (Abilene) 21-12 received a bye () (Bye)
•Quarterfinal - Jo Hottman (Abilene) 21-12 won by fall over Ava Furman (Wellington) 3-9 (Fall 1:09)
•Semifinal - Jo Hottman (Abilene) 21-12 won by fall over Alix Wilson (McPherson) 17-15 (Fall 3:17)
•1st Place Match - Trinity Motter (El Dorado) 28-3 won by fall over Jo Hottman (Abilene) 21-12 (Fall 2:29)
130 - Kaylee Weibert (24-15) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.
•Champ. Round 1 - Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) 24-15 received a bye () (Bye)
•Quarterfinal - Rebeca Hunter (Anthony/Harper-Chaparral) 19-13 won by fall over Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) 24-15 (Fall 2:20)
•Cons. Round 2 - Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) 24-15 won by fall over Peighton Donker (Halstead) 0-12 (Fall 0:31)
•Cons. Round 3 - Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) 24-15 won by fall over Navia Garcia-Bebek (Rose Hill) 6-16 (Fall 1:27)
•Cons. Semi - Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) 24-15 won by fall over Taiya Young (McPherson) 18-16 (Fall 3:55)
•3rd Place Match - Rebeca Hunter (Anthony/Harper-Chaparral) 19-13 won by decision over Kaylee Weibert (Abilene) 24-15 (Dec 5-0)
170 - Danielle Ogden (9-12) place is unknown and scored 6.0 team points.
•Champ. Round 1 - Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 9-12 received a bye () (Bye)
•Quarterfinal - Brooklynn Smith (Augusta) 24-15 won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 9-12 (Fall 3:11)
•Cons. Round 2 - Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 9-12 won by fall over Lexia Taylor (Pratt) 9-24 (Fall 3:19)
•Cons. Round 3 - Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 9-12 won by fall over Destannie Spear (McPherson) 7-9 (Fall 1:23)
•Cons. Semi - Kaylee Horinek (Wellington) 29-10 won by fall over Danielle Ogden (Abilene) 9-12 (Fall 1:56)
190 - Miranda Radenberg (11-11) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
•Champ. Round 1 - Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 11-11 received a bye () (Bye)
•Quarterfinal - Aubrey Hunt (Wellington) 34-6 won by fall over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 11-11 (Fall 3:53)
•Cons. Round 2 - Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 11-11 received a bye () (Bye)
•Cons. Round 3 - Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 11-11 received a bye () (Bye)
•Cons. Semi - Madison Haley (Anthony/Harper-Chaparral) 28-5 won by decision over Miranda Radenberg (Abilene) 11-11 (Dec 4-1)
