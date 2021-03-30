BENNINGTON – Hope and Herington opened the 2021 track season with performances at the Bennington Invitational on Friday.
The Hope girls scored 24 team points while Herington finished seventh in the division with 32 points. In the boys division, Hope finished third with 79 points while Herington finished with 19. Ell-Saline won the girls division with 126 and Clifton-Clyde won the boys with 120.
Placings for Hope and Herington:
Girls 4x800M Relay
Hope 5th, 14:02.65
Boys 4X800M Relay
Hope 6th, 10:58.51
Girls 100M Hurdles
Amber Brockmeier, Hope, 1st, 19.05
Boys 1600M
Koy Mueller, Herington, 6th 5:29.61
Girls 4x100M Relay
Hope, 5th 56.85
Boys 400M
Conner Larosa, Herington, 1st 55.85
Girls 300M Hurdles
Cami Jacobson, Hope, 3rd 56.33
Boys 800M
Tyus Becker, Herington 6th, 2:22.14
Girls 200M
Julianna Fisher, Herington, 6th 30.76
Girls 3200M
Davanne Schaffer, Herington, 4th 15:53.69
Boys 3200M
Koy Mueller, Herington, 3rd 12:24.04
Boys 4x400M Relay
Herington 6th, 4:06.43
Girls High Jump
Meghan Brockmeier, Hope, 1st 4-8
Bailey Rapp, Hope 6th 4-4
Girls Pole Vault
Amber Brockmeier, Hope, 1st 7-6
Girls Long Jump
Meghan Brockmeier, Hope, 2nd 14-11.25
Girls Triple Jump
Meghan Brockmeier, Hope, 2nd 30-1.50
Boys Shot Put
Cameron Campuzano, Hope, 3rd 44-10.25
Damion Woods, Herington, 5th 40-3.75
Ajay Brown, Hope, 6th 39-6.50
Girls Shot Put
Jada Lee, Hope, 1st 33-10.25
Carrie Roe, Herington, 4th 31-11
Boys Discus
Cameron Campuzano, Hope, 2nd 119-5
Damion Woods, Herington, 6th 106-2
Girls Discus
Jada Lee, Hope, 2nd 106-5
Carrie Roe, Herington, 3rd 103-9
Shaylee Sanford, Hope, 5th 81-11
Boys Javelin
Kevin Gerhke, Herington, 3rd 133-9
Girls Javelin
Carrie Roe, Herington, 4th 89-1
Amber Brockmeier, Hope, 5th 88-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.