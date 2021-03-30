BENNINGTON – Hope and Herington opened the 2021 track season with performances at the Bennington Invitational on Friday.

The Hope girls scored 24 team points while Herington finished seventh in the division with 32 points. In the boys division, Hope finished third with 79 points while Herington finished with 19. Ell-Saline won the girls division with 126 and Clifton-Clyde won the boys with 120.

Placings for Hope and Herington:

Girls 4x800M Relay

Hope 5th, 14:02.65

Boys 4X800M Relay

Hope 6th, 10:58.51

Girls 100M Hurdles

Amber Brockmeier, Hope, 1st, 19.05

Boys 1600M

Koy Mueller, Herington, 6th 5:29.61

Girls 4x100M Relay

Hope, 5th 56.85

Boys 400M

Conner Larosa, Herington, 1st 55.85

Girls 300M Hurdles

Cami Jacobson, Hope, 3rd 56.33

Boys 800M

Tyus Becker, Herington 6th, 2:22.14

Girls 200M

Julianna Fisher, Herington, 6th 30.76

Girls 3200M

Davanne Schaffer, Herington, 4th 15:53.69

Boys 3200M

Koy Mueller, Herington, 3rd 12:24.04

Boys 4x400M Relay

Herington 6th, 4:06.43

Girls High Jump

Meghan Brockmeier, Hope, 1st 4-8

Bailey Rapp, Hope 6th 4-4

Girls Pole Vault

Amber Brockmeier, Hope, 1st 7-6

Girls Long Jump

Meghan Brockmeier, Hope, 2nd 14-11.25

Girls Triple Jump

Meghan Brockmeier, Hope, 2nd 30-1.50

Boys Shot Put

Cameron Campuzano, Hope, 3rd 44-10.25

Damion Woods, Herington, 5th 40-3.75

Ajay Brown, Hope, 6th 39-6.50

Girls Shot Put

Jada Lee, Hope, 1st 33-10.25

Carrie Roe, Herington, 4th 31-11

Boys Discus

Cameron Campuzano, Hope, 2nd 119-5

Damion Woods, Herington, 6th 106-2

Girls Discus

Jada Lee, Hope, 2nd 106-5

Carrie Roe, Herington, 3rd 103-9

Shaylee Sanford, Hope, 5th 81-11

Boys Javelin

Kevin Gerhke, Herington, 3rd 133-9

Girls Javelin

Carrie Roe, Herington, 4th 89-1

Amber Brockmeier, Hope, 5th 88-8

